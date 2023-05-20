Paul Townend opts for Zarak The Brave over Gala Marceau in loaded Prix Alain du Breil  

Chasing stablemate Lossiemouth around has been a pretty thankless task so far this season, but Gala Marceau does have one verdict over the Cheltenham and Punchestown Grade 1 winner having taken advantage of scrimmaging in behind to strike under Danny Mullins in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Mullins knows the daughter of Galiway well and that partnership is kept intact for the €278,000 , while Paul Townend will be aboard Zarak The Brave, who returned from a lengthy absence to split Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau at Punchestown.

Willie Mullins said of his pair: "Zarak The Brave’s early season form is very good and then he got a colic and had surgery. That’s why he hasn't run much this season, but I think he’s a horse who will improve hugely from last season.

"Gala Marceau has been getting better all season. I think the French hurdles will suit her better too."

Paul Townend stays loyal to Zarak The Brave Credit: Patrick McCann

Having accounted for Blood Destiny in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse last month, Enjoy The Dream has some ground to make up with the Mullins pair after finishing fifth at Punchestown, although trainer Andrew McNamara believes she had her excuses that day.

McNamara said: "She’s a fairly headstrong filly and they went steady early at Punchestown. She can fight, it’s something she does at home and from the back of the first to the third-last she just pulled and dragged so I think she is better than that. Her run at Fairyhouse was very good and it would throw her somewhere into the mix here.

"A couple of the French horses tend to run on so I would be hopeful there would be a stronger pace. We had her over here during the week and she has settled in well and is jumping the French hurdles nicely. Stamina won’t be an issue, she will just need to settle, and once she does, the extra distance will be a benefit to her.

"She’s a big girl and she’s just coming to herself now."

Gala Marceau and Enjoy The Dream will be getting 5lb from local favourite Losange Bleu, a four-length winner of the Grade 2 Prix Amadou last month and rated by the France Galop handicapper as 5lb superior to Zarak The Brave.

Other home-trained runners worth a mention are Jojo Lapin and Not Too Bad, who are both reverting to hurdles after pursuing chase campaigns this spring.

