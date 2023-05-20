Coventry favourite River Tiber bids to follow up ten-length maiden win on a Sunday to savour at Naas

There is a blockbuster beginning to Royal Ascot trials day at Naas as Coventry Stakes favourite River Tiber makes his eagerly awaited second start in the opening Coolmore Stud Calyx Race (), the first of five races shown live on RTE.

Big things were expected of the Wootton Bassett colt on his debut given he was 5-6 favourite, but not even Aidan O'Brien could have expected him to do what he did.

He powered up the punishing climb to the line at Navan and put ten lengths between himself and rest of the pack. Bookmakers took drastic action and he is now 11-4 favourite with Betfair and Paddy Power for the Coventry Stakes.

O'Brien, who won the race last year with The Antarctic, said: "We thought he was very nice going by his homework heading to Navan and we were very happy with what he did there. He's been good since and it will be nice to get a bit more experience into him."

There is another Ballydoyle representative in Curragh maiden winner Democracy, the mount of Wayne Lordan.

"He's a lovely colt who won nicely at the Curragh and has done well since," said O'Brien of the No Nay Never juvenile.

Mooneista: makes her stable debut for Joseph O'Brien at Naas on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes () sees Mooneista make her debut for Joseph O'Brien, but the trainer issued a note of caution before her return.

He said: "We're looking forward to getting started with Mooneista. She's a little bit behind where we'd like her to be, but we're hoping she can run a nice race on her reappearance and gives us something to work with for the season."

Ladies Church enjoyed a fruitful spell in Dubai and was just touched off in the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint at Meydan in February.

Johnny Murtagh said: "She came from Dubai and we freshened her up. She might just need the run but she always goes well fresh, so we're hoping for a good run."

Ziggy's Dream (centre): the Chester runner-up travels from Newmarket to tackle the Group 3 Sprint Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Ziggy's Dream makes the trip over from the Alice Haynes Newmarket stable for the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes () and the fast-finishing runner-up in Chester's Lily Agnes is sure to be very popular in the market.

Donnacha O'Brien is expecting a big performance from Curragh maiden winner Porta Fortuna. He said: "We think the step up in trip won't be any problem to her and we think she's a stakes filly. This race will tell us a lot more about her."

The rapidly improving Lord Massusus will try to land a fifth win from his last six starts in the Listed Owenstown Stud Stakes () on what is a Sunday to savour for Flat fans at Naas.

