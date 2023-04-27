Racing Post logo
Odds-on State Man should be shorter in the market - he's already proved he is a cut above his rivals

17:25 PunchestownPaddy Power Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 1
Going:Good To Yielding
Runners:6
Class:
Distance:2m
RTE2

Apart from Samcro and Melon famously departing at the same hurdle in 2018, leaving the goal open for Supasundae to score, there has not been a great deal of drama of late in the Paddy Power Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Nine favourites and one joint-favourite have obliged since Solwhit won in 2009 and the race tends to stick to the pre-race script.

Honeysuckle, of course, won it for the last two years, while Hurricane Fly was successful four times in a row between 2010 and 2013. It has been pretty plain sailing for odds-on shots.

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 April 2023
