Odds-on State Man should be shorter in the market - he's already proved he is a cut above his rivals

Apart from Samcro and Melon famously departing at the same hurdle in 2018, leaving the goal open for Supasundae to score, there has not been a great deal of drama of late in the Paddy Power Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Nine favourites and one joint-favourite have obliged since Solwhit won in 2009 and the race tends to stick to the pre-race script.

Honeysuckle, of course, won it for the last two years, while Hurricane Fly was successful four times in a row between 2010 and 2013. It has been pretty plain sailing for odds-on shots.