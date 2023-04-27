Odds-on State Man should be shorter in the market - he's already proved he is a cut above his rivals
17:25 PunchestownPaddy Power Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 1
Going:Good To Yielding
Runners:6
Class:
Distance:2m
Apart from Samcro and Melon famously departing at the same hurdle in 2018, leaving the goal open for Supasundae to score, there has not been a great deal of drama of late in the Paddy Power Punchestown Champion Hurdle.
Nine favourites and one joint-favourite have obliged since Solwhit won in 2009 and the race tends to stick to the pre-race script.
Honeysuckle, of course, won it for the last two years, while Hurricane Fly was successful four times in a row between 2010 and 2013. It has been pretty plain sailing for odds-on shots.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement