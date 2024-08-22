Racing Post logo
In The Know

Watch: York Ebor festival day three preview and tipping show with ace judges Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway

In The Know is back!

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipsters Graeme Rodway and Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens as they preview the racing from day three of the York Ebor Festival.

Read this next:

'This is what we came 10,000 miles for' - flying Australian sprinter Asfoora and rival Big Evs primed for Nunthorpe  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

