Burdett Road shortens in Ebor market, Kinross out of City of York - live Saturday updates

Burdett Road and Sea King are the horses attracting interest in Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) according to Paddy Power.

The former, a Grade 2-winning juvenile hurdler last season, for James Owen is 9-1 (from 10s) for the £500,000 handicap. He was a respectable fifth when tried back on the Flat at Ascot last month.

Sea King represents Sir Mark Prescott and boasts some solid handicap form, including victory at Ayr at the start of last month. He is 10-1 (from 12s).

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “James Owen suffered the frustration of missing out on a Triumph Hurdle challenge with Burdett Road, but so far punters are siding with him against the top two in the market to win this illustrious prize.

"Never mind the Roman road between York and London, this particular road could be Melbourne-bound should he give the Newmarket trainer the biggest win of his career today.”

Overnight favourite Queenstown has drifted to 8-1 (from 13-2), meaning he and Epic Poet share favouritism with most firms.

Posted at 10.30am

Kinross out of City of York - Ebor field down to 20

Kinross will not attempt for a hat-trick in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00) as he was withdrawn from the Group 2 due to the ground.

He was a 100-30 shot for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan having won by three-quarters of a length last season.

That was on good to firm ground, the same conditions on Saturday, but the seven-year-old is at his best on a more testing surface and York did not get any rain overnight.

It means overnight favourite Audience, who was second to Kinross 12 months ago, has gone odds-on. Three-year-old Lake Forest becomes the new second favourite at 7-2 generally.

Elsewhere, the field for the Sky Bet Ebor has been reduced to 20 with Not So Sleepy taken out on Saturday morning due to the ground. Alfred Boucher was withdrawn on Friday afternoon due to a knocked joint.

Updated at 10.30am

Going update

The ground at York remains good to firm, good in places following a dry night. No watering was applied to the track overnight.

Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "We had a dry night, cool and it's been overcast this morning with no wind like we had yesterday thankfully.

"We remain good to firm, good in places. There's plenty of juice in the ground and the jockeys said that yesterday although the times were quite quick again on Friday. I'd say that also comes down to the wind and the quality on show.

"We might catch a little bit of rain in a passing shower between noon and 2pm but after that it'll brighten up."

It is good, good to soft in places at Goodwood although heavy rain is forecast ahead of racing. A number of horses have already been taken out due to the going.

Posted at 9am

Non runners

York

3.00

4 Kinross (going)

3.35

15 Alfred Boucher (knocked joint)

16 Not So Sleepy (going)

4.45

16 Pearl Of Windsor (going)

Goodwood

1.30

1 Love Is Law (going)

3 Stage Effect (going)

2.05

3 Formal (going)

7 Miss Fascinator (going)

10 Tabiti (going)

11 Troia (going)

3.15

8 Tahitian Prince (going)

10 Tiger Beetle (going)

3.50

1 Quietness (going)

3 Flash Bardot (not eaten up)

4.25

1 Way Of Life (going)

5 Jaramillo (going)

9 Goblet Of Fire (going)

13 Grey Fox (going)

4.55

1 Toca Madera (going)

4 Rocking Ends (going)

Updated at 10.30am

