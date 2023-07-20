Kinross goes odds-on but Goodwood ground could quicken before racing - live updates

Kinross has finished first and second in the World Pool Lennox Stakes (4.00 ) in the last two years and has been backed into odds-on for the Group 2 contest this morning, with Glorious Goodwood expected to start on his favoured good to soft ground.

The eight-time winner went 11-10 last night after Pogo became the third non-runner in the race, reducing the field to six with Al Suhail and Jumby also ruled out, but has been subject to continued support and is 10-11 with Sky Bet and William Hill.

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old has posted his three highest Racing Post Ratings when the word soft has appeared in the going description and the ground at Goodwood remains good to soft, soft in places on Tuesday morning.

Kinross finished third on the same ground last time out behind the brilliant Shaquille in the July Cup and is back up to seven furlongs, where he has form figures of 1142111.

Elsewhere, Courage Mon Ami is 2-1 to extend his winning run to five in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (4.35 ), the day one highlight at Goodwood. Last month's Ascot Gold Cup winner takes on the likes of Coltrane and Emily Dickinson in the Group 1 contest.

It is day two at Galway with the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (6.40 ) the highlight on the mixed card. Blues Emperor still heads the market at 6-1

Going update: Ground quickens at Galway and Goodwood expect small change before racing

Glorious Goodwood is anticipated to start on good to soft ground all over with weather at the track sunny and breezy ahead of the opening day of the five-day meeting.

Ed Arkell, clerk of the course, expects the softer parts to dry ahead of the first race at 1.40 while temperatures could reach up to 20C on a dry day in the South Downs. Rain is forecast in the evening.

"There's been little change overnight," Arkell said. "It was dry and we've got sunny spells developing now and a bit of a breeze so it might just steady back but we'll be no better than good to soft I'd say. It looks a great day's racing so we're looking forward it."

Conditions at Galway will be slightly quicker than Monday as it remained dry overnight but rain is set to arrive later in the card, potentially during the evening fixture which starts at 5.10.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "It was dry overnight and dry and breezy on Monday. We've definitely come back a little bit so we're yielding on the jumps and soft on the Flat. It's a beautiful morning here and we're forecast some rain coming later in the day but we'll be dry up until lunchtime.

"There's a possibility that it'll be raining during racing but some of the models are suggesting the heaviest rain will be into nightfall. It'll be 10-15mm of rain but generally dry tomorrow."

Non-runners: three out of Lennox

Goodwood

1.40

1 Clarendon House (going)

10 Get It (going)

2.15

9 Fusterlandia (going)

2.50

16 Satono Japan (bruised foot)

4.00

1 Al Suhail (going)

3 Jumby (going)

5 Pogo (going)

5.05

4 Bridestones (not eaten up)

Galway

7.15

10 Mayo Dawn

