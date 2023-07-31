Can Millebosc get off the mark for William Haggas and Tom Marquand in this £100,000 prize?

The John Smith's Cup was the crucial formline to finding the winner of this intriguing handicap last year, and that ultra-competitive contest could hold the key angles once again.

Forest Falcon's win 12 months ago means half of the winners of the Chesterfield Cup had run in the John Smith's Cup on their previous start, and the first, third, and seventh from last month's York race take their chance among the 16 runners here.

Pride Of America scraped home by a nose that day, and the slight drop in trip to 1m2f should suit better. The form of the race has not been tested greatly since, but the eighth, Spirit Dancer, won with ease at York on Friday night.

Of the five winners of this in the last decade who had run in the John Smith's Cup previously, four had finished out of the places at York. Millebosc is the only one of the trio who fits that bill.

Now in the care of William Haggas, he came in for significant support last time but could only finish seventh. However, his third behind St Mark's Basilica in the 2021 Prix du Jockey Club when trained in France is the classiest and most interesting form on offer.

Recent Sandown handicap winner Lord Protector again faces off against Haunted Dream, who was third in the John Smith's Cup, Paradias and Moktasaab and represents Ralph Beckett, who has a 30 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

He is not the most in-form trainer in the race, however, as Gary Moore is flying along at a 32 per cent strike-rate in the last two weeks.

Moore saddles Soto Sizzler, a Goodwood scorer when trained by David Menuisier. Soto Sizzler will be partnered by Moore's son Ryan, who has ridden three winners from just four rides for his father this year.

It would be silly to dismiss the chances of Moktasaab despite his last two efforts being poor, given he is the only course-and-distance winner in the line-up.

A solid third in this race last year, he arrives 5lb lower than 12 months ago and the return to one of his favourite tracks could spark a revival.

Pride Of America seeks valuable double

Amy Murphy's presence as a top dual-purpose trainer was firmly established after Pride Of America held on to claim the £200,000 John Smith's Cup, and now she seeks another big payday at Goodwood.

A 4lb rise for Pride Of America's nose victory over Astro King at York in July makes things tougher, but softer ground helped his chances that day and looks set to come into play again for this £100,000 race.

Murphy said: "He’s in good form. He got a hike after York so is going to find it tougher going forward, but he’s got his favoured ground and we're looking forward to running him."

Soft ground could spark Millebosc revival

Millebosc finished third in the French Derby when last tested on soft ground in June 2021 and a return to more testing conditions could help him record a first victory for William Haggas.

The five-year-old ran below market expectations when fifth at Lingfield and seventh, on his only start of the season, in the John Smith's Cup, but he is still dangerous on the class shown in his French days when with Stephanie Nigge.

"He's come on from his previous race at York," Haggas said. "He enjoys a bit of cut in the ground, so that's why he's here, and I think he's come forward. Providing the bounce factor doesn't kick in, I think he'll run a good race. His best form in France was on softer ground."

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Soto Sizzler

He's had a bit of a break since his last run and any more rain would help. He's not getting any younger but hopefully he has a reasonable chance.

David Menuisier, trainer of Caius Chorister

She ran well below expectations last time out at Pontefract, but she's given us the right signals since and seems in good form. We'll be going there hopeful. She's won at the track before, too.

Eamonn O'Connor, founder of Quantum Leap Racing, owners of Lord Protector

He's becoming a bit of a Sandown expert, but he ran a very good race in this last year. The draw might suit us a bit better, but he's on his highest handicap mark which we've got to overcome. Hopefully he's got a very good chance.

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Eagle's Way

It's a quick turnaround since his run on Thursday and that's a worry, but he seems fine. He ran very well, but I suspect he may be in for a hike in the ratings on Tuesday. The softer ground is another unknown.

