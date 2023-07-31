'I want to make full use of his novice status' - is leading Ebor fancy Absurde a shoo-in?

This is one of the many races at the meeting Willie Mullins has farmed over the last decade, winning it four times since 2015, but he has also been responsible for the beaten favourite in both 2021 and 2022.

Mullins will once again saddle the market leader in the shape of the classy Absurde, who was last seen getting closer to Vauban than anything else in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, albeit beaten by seven and a half lengths.

A two-time winner on the Flat in France before switching to Mullins, Absurde made a winning start for his new stable when he obliged at 2-7 in a Killarney novice hurdle in May and he boasts a Flat rating of 104, so should take all the beating here.

He is already as short as 7-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power for the Ebor at York later this month.

Mullins brings plenty of back-up, though, and should Absurde fail to live up to expectations last-time-out winners Arctic Fly, Williamstowndancer and Space Tourist will be there to pick up the pieces. The last-named could prove the best of those three.

The Shark Hanlon-trained Enfranchise is yet to win over hurdles and faces a tough task, but she did cause a 16-1 shock in the Ulster Oaks at Down Royal in June and the form of that has been well and truly franked with the third and fourth both winning since.

She is rated 123 over hurdles despite being a maiden and is in receipt of 11lb from the likely favourite Absurde, so should not be underestimated.

Sherodan won his bumper at Tipperary on ground that was officially described as good to yielding which makes conditions a concern for him, while the consistent Calico is likely to run another solid race but is always vulnerable to one or two in this sort of company and boasts place prospects at best.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Absurde, Space Tourist, Williamstowndancer and Arctic Fly

Absurde is very good since his run at Ascot but the one worry I would have is that he might be a bit too keen back over hurdles after running on the Flat. It is his novice season, though, and I want to make full use of his novice status. Williamstowndancer comes here in good form having won her last two but this is a bit step up in grade and I would be worried about all the rain. Space Tourist has won two starts over hurdles and has some vital experience, while Arctic Fly won nicely at Punchestown and that experience should stand her in good stead.

Peter Fahey, trainer of Sherodan

He's a very nice horse but he wants nice ground, so I'm in two minds whether to run him or not. If he doesn't turn up here we will wait for the maiden hurdle back here at the weekend.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Calico

She's a very consistent filly who deserved to get her head in front again at Ballinrobe. She's been running well of late and while this looks a hot race she should give another good account of herself.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Enfranchise

She's a nice filly and has all the allowances so hopefully she can run well, although it does look a deep race.

