Will returning to the long sprint help Kinross land a second victory in the Lennox?

It is often said that seven furlongs is a specialist distance, and there isn’t a horse in training who seems better suited by the long sprint than Kinross, who returns to the trip in this race.

Kinross has six wins from 12 starts in races over further than six furlongs but shorter than a mile, but he is just 2-12 at other distances and his last four runs haven’t been at his optimum.

The six-year-old has still registered a win and two thirds in three Group 1s over 6f and one over a mile, so is clearly capable of high-class form away from this trip, but he is unbeaten in his last three over 7f and it’s a year since his last defeat at his favourite distance.

However, it may be significant that the reverse came in this event when he was beaten a neck by Sandrine, and he has yet to better a Racing Post Rating of 117 in two runs in this race, despite winning by a neck two years ago. He will probably need to improve on that to land a second Lennox.

Only two three-year-olds have won this in the last ten seasons with 21 having lined up, but Sandrine was that age 12 months ago and Isaac Shelby bids to follow in her footsteps.

He was last seen finishing fourth at Royal Ascot ,and both three-year-olds who won this had been beaten there in the same season. Garswood was fourth in the Jersey in 2013 and Sandrine seventh in the Coronation Stakes, but Isaac Shelby contested the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Pogo was just a short head behind Kinross when third last year but has yet to recapture that level of form this season. However, he ran his best race of the campaign when third behind Audience at Newmarket last time and should get closer to that rival here if building on that.

Meehan: Isaac Shelby has strong chance

The ease in the ground will certainly not inconvenience smart three-year-old Isaac Shelby , whose trainer Brian Meehan is confident his star colt has "a strong chance" in this Group 2 event.

Sean Levey's mount finished fourth behind Paddington in the St James's Palace last time, having headed to the royal meeting after a soft-ground win in the Greenham at Newbury and a short-neck second on very soft ground in the French 2,000 Guineas at Longchamp.

Isaac Shelby won the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket at two on good to firm, and Meehan believes his son of Night Of Thunder is versatile and talented.

Meehan said: "He's in tremendous form and I couldn't be happier with him. He's a straightforward horse who I feel would go on any track. He goes on any ground and his form stacks up well.

"Kinross is the one to beat – he's a proven Group 1 performer – but we go there with a strong chance."

Richard Brown, racing adviser to owners Wathnan Racing, shares Meehan's hopes for a big run.

Brown said: "I think the cut in the ground will suit and I like where he's drawn in stall five. It will be no easy task taking on Kinross, but seven furlongs at this track should suit and there's a lot in his favour."

Kinross over 'ideal trip' in familiar race

A neck win and a neck defeat in this 7f contest feature in Kinross ’s form, and connections are hopeful of another big performance over his "ideal trip".

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old has raced twice over 6f this term, finishing seventh in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, and third in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Three of his top four Racing Post Ratings have come over this trip and he is a six-time winner from 11 starts on ground described as easier than good.

There is clearly plenty in his favour and Frankie Dettori is back on board, having missed the July Cup due to a whip suspension.

Kinross wins the Lennox in 2021 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to owner Marc Chan, said: "Seven furlongs is his ideal trip and he's gone well in this race before so we're hoping for more of the same.

"The cut in the ground should be perfect, and he stepped forward from his return at Ascot in the July Cup. It's a competitive race and Isaac Shelby is an obvious danger on the back of his good runs in Group 1 company."

What they say

Chris Richardson, managing director to Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Audience

He was really impressive at Newmarket and it was in a good time. He has his own way of doing things but has been transformed since being gelded and Robert Havlin gets on really well with him. The cut in the ground should hopefully be fine for him.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Marbaan

This track suits him and you can put a line through his run at Ascot – he had to make his own running and it was just a messy race. His Salisbury form before then looks good, and if the rain stays away and it is no worse than good to soft, I don't see why he can't run a big race.

