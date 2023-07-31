'He jumps very well' - star hurdler Sharjah makes chasing debut aged ten for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Sharjah starts a new job in the Latin Quarter Beginners Chase and Willie Mullins feels he is perfect for the role after impressing him in schooling sessions over the last few weeks.

The 2018 Galway Hurdle winner, who still holds an entry for this year's race, makes his belated debut over fences at the age of ten, but Ireland's champion jumps trainer tried something similar with Faugheen a few years ago and that worked out well despite the consensus that it was too late.

Faugheen was 11 when he first jumped a fence in public, so Sharjah is a year younger as he switches code in a race he really ought to be able to win with his eyes closed.

The six-time Grade 1 winner, who was twice runner-up in the Champion Hurdle, faces only six rivals, and the 131-rated Mars Harper would appear to be his biggest danger. Sharjah is rated 24lb superior to him over hurdles, though.

Speaking about Sharjah's chances of making a successful start over fences, Mullins said: "He jumps very well, so we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on. The one thing I would say is that I'm not sure all this rain is going to suit him. He would definitely prefer better ground."

Patrick Mullins: celebrates winning the Matheson Hurdle aboard Sharjah who makes his debut over fences here Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Patrick Mullins has been on board for 19 of his last 21 starts, and for his last five wins, but Irish champion jockey Paul Townend takes over here and is reunited with Sharjah for the first time since chasing home Honeysuckle in the 2021 Champion Hurdle, a festival where amateur riders were not allowed to ride because of Covid restrictions.

Townend was also in the saddle for Sharjah's victory in the 2018 Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, where he caused a big shock in beating Faugheen.

Mars Harper was last seen in the Midlands National at Kilbeggan 18 days ago, but he only got as far as the first before parting company with Jack Kennedy.

Gordon Elliott said: "Mars Harper is a decent horse on his day, and hopefully he gets a bit further than he did at Kilbeggan. He ran very well at Leopardstown in March and hopefully he can return to that sort of form here, but Sharjah is going to be very hard to beat."

The consistent Walnut Beach and Flaming Moon, who won the Listed novice hurdle at this meeting last year, are the only other two with realistic claims of putting it up to Sharjah.

Read more Galway festival previews:

'I want to make full use of his novice status' - is leading Ebor fancy Absurde a shoo-in?

'He's the pick of mine' - Ado McGuinness nominates his best chance from team of seven in Galway feature

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.