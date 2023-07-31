'He's got a very good chance' - Is there another star in the Vintage or will it go the way of a last-time-out loser?

Only two of the last ten winners of this race came into it on the back of a defeat, but that might change on Tuesday as two thirds of the field were beaten when they were last seen and that includes the Aidan O’Brien-trained youngster Mountain Bear.

O’Brien was responsible for War Decree, who was one of the two last-time-out losers that came on to win here and he had finished second in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting previously. Mountain Bear also was defeated at that fixture on his latest outing.

Mountain Bear contested the July Stakes, in which he finished seventh behind Jasour, but he goes up a furlong in trip here and that could bring improvement. All five of his half-siblings showed their best form over a mile or further and one of them got a mile and three-quarters.

The Superlative form is well represented as Haatem (second), Son (fifth) and Spanish Phoenix (sixth) all contested that race and face off again. Haatem was beaten six and a half lengths by Mountain Bear’s stablemate City Of Troy, but that still sets the standard.

Toormore (2013) and Expert Eye (2017) are the two horses in the last ten years who made the leap from a debut victory to win this on their second outing and Iberian bids to emulate them.

He cost 200,000gns as a yearling and his dam is a sister to high-class Group 3 winner High Heeled. She is also a half-sister to the dam of the Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Just The Judge and both of those were trained by the Hills stable. Charlie Hills is responsible for Iberian.

Iberian had a couple of subsequent winners behind when successful first time up at Newbury and if another last-time-out winner is to come out on top, he looks the most likely to do so.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Haatem has a big chance, says Hannon

Haatem was no match for a sensational City Of Troy in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, but Richard Hannon believes he is the one to beat as the trainer seeks a first victory in the race in his own name.

The yard dominated in a four-year stint in the early 2010s with future Group 1 winners Olympic Glory and Toormore appearing on the roll of honour for his father, Richard Hannon Sr, who won the Vintage five times.

Haatem ran well here on debut when third in May and has been kept busy since breaking his maiden a fortnight later, appearing in the Woodcote, Coventry and at the July meeting. Despite a busy schedule, Hannon believes the Phoenix Of Spain colt could still have more to offer.

"He got well beat last time but he handled the ground and ran a good race," Hannon said. "He's got a very good chance and he deserves one of these to go his way. I'd say he's got the best form coming into the race. He looks to have a big chance."

The yard also send out Son, who finished fifth behind his stablemate at Newmarket. The son of Too Darn Hot was a stylish Newbury winner prior to that.

Hannon added: "Son is a really nice horse and tough too. He's come on a little bit since the Superlative. The ground should be fine for him."

Golden can shine after promising Ascot run

Golden Mind is tasked with emulating his sire Galileo Gold with success in the Vintage Stakes and connections are optimistic following an encouraging run at Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori takes over on the Richard Fahey-trained runner, who was last seen running Snellen a close third in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot. He appeared to stay the seven-furlong trip well that day, although his famous half-brother Perfect Power was better known for his ability over six furlongs.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: "We're very hopeful. He ran really well at Royal Ascot, we were delighted with him. I can't say he's going to win but I think he's got a nice chance."

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Mountain Bear

The better the ground is the better it will suit him. We think the step up to seven furlongs will suit him and hopefully he runs well.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Soldier's Gold

We're tilting at windmills a little bit but he should like the ground and looks ready for a step up in trip and and grade. I hope he can go there and run a good race.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Thunder Blue

He's shown a liking for the track, having won there earlier on in the season. We just feel that the step up to seven [furlongs] is what's required now. Hopefully he'll get a nice lead and tuck in, he's probably done a bit too much early on in his last two races. We'll ride him a little colder and hopefully he can finish his race off well.

Reporting by James Stevens

