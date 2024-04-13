'It's the right race and track' - can Moka De Vassy land competitive Plumpton staying handicap hurdle?

Not many who saw Joe Anderson steer Transmission to victory over course and distance in January will forget it. He was almost unseated at the sixth, but made a remarkable recovery and, after jumping four flights without irons, Anderson regained them and got home in front.

It was a monumental effort from the jockey, who will probably win the ride of the year for his efforts, but he will no doubt be hoping for a less dramatic race now that Transmission returns to the scene of that last success. He needs this track to spark his mount back to his best.

Transmission has yet to match his run here in two subsequent starts and was well below his best when trailing in 48 lengths behind Saturday's Aintree winner Gwennie May Boy at Uttoxeter last month. That was on heavy ground, though, and he could bounce back on better going off 1lb lower.

He is one of two runners for Neil Mulholland and Kevin Brogan takes the mount on Broomfields Cave . He comes into the race following a win at Uttoxeter, but that was back in October and it remains to be seen how fit he will be after 189 days off. But good going will suit.

Norton Hill is likely to be favourite for Anthony Honeyball as he comes here searching for a hat-trick. He is 11lb higher than for the first of his two wins at Hereford, though, and might be vulnerable to a better-handicapped rival in the shape of Moka De Vassy .

The Jane Williams-trained six-year-old has dropped to a mark 1lb lower than when successful at Taunton in December and will relish the return to good ground. He wears blinkers for the first time.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ground and weather

The ground is officially described as good, good to soft in places, and clerk of the course Marcus Waters may apply some “selective watering” over the weekend to maintain it.

“It’s beautiful ground, but forecast temperatures of 17C, plenty of bright sunshine, and a brisk wind suggest that it will start to dry out,” Waters said. “We may apply selective watering to keep the good areas.”

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Transmission and Broomfields Cave

Transmission won a nice race over course and distance in January. He should run well. Broomfields Cave is having his first run of the year. He’s in good order, and wants nice ground.

Jane Williams, trainer of Moka De Vassy

It’s been a tough winter with the heavy ground. I haven’t run as many as I would have liked. Now that the ground is beginning to dry up I would expect these races to be very competitive as we’ve all been in the same boat. It’s the right race, and right track for Moka De Vassy. He likes an undulating track, and is on a fair mark. We’re hoping blinkers will make him concentrate his effort.

Chris Gordon, trainer of San Pedro

He’s been a little star for us this season. He won very nicely at this track last time, and clearly likes it there which is a big plus. Freddie [Gordon] knows him well.

Mark Rimell, trainer of I’m A Starman

He’s been here all of his life. It’s taken me 11 years to learn how to train him, but he seems to have found his niche at Plumpton. It would be a brave shout to say he is improving at the age of 11, but he does seem to have hit a good vein of form this season. He’ll go on any ground.

Reporting by Richard Birch

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.