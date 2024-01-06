Mister Policeman following similar path to former Closutton winners as he bids to cement huge reputation

Willie Mullins tends to land the 2m BetVictor Irish EBF Novice Chase (1.00 ) with a smart chase prospect and he will rely on Mister Policeman to follow a similar path to the likes of Appreciate It, Blue Lord and Shaneshill by taking the honours en route to bigger things.

Mullins has never hidden the regard with which he holds Mister Policeman, who is a 12-1 shot for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March despite getting the better of stablemate Feu Du Bresil by only three-quarters of a length at Fairyhouse on his latest start.

That was his first outing over fences and just his second run for Closutton having landed a conditions hurdle at Cork in impressive fashion last April. He did well to emerge with the spoils at Fairyhouse as he got in a bit tight to the second-last, which handed the initiative to Feu Du Bresil, and Mister Policeman jumped the last a length in arrears.

However, he showed a gutsy attitude to dig in on the inside and wrestle back the advantage, and his rider Paul Townend is hopeful he can begin to display the formidable engine he shows at Closutton.

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "Mister Policeman is a horse with a huge reputation. He wasn’t overly impressive winning his beginners' chase at Fairyhouse, but we think and hope he is a lot better than that as he shows us a lot more at home.

"This is a big step up in class for him and it's a competitive field. We hope he can step forward from his last run."

However, this is far from a straightforward task for Mullins' runner as Henry de Bromhead saddles two strong contenders in former Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios and Aslukwoodhavit , who made a winning debut over fences at Punchestown in November.

Quilixios is a classy operator and showed an excellent attitude to prevail on his chase debut at Limerick in October given he made a desperate error at the final fence.

He finished a well-held sixth in the Florida Pearl at Punchestown over 3m when last seen, but De Bromhead is hopeful that this marked drop in trip will see him in a better light.

He said: "It looked like we got the trip wrong with Quilixios the last day so we said we'd come back to two miles.

"Aslukwoodhavit did it well at Punchestown in a rated novice chase. We were a bit short of options, but this looks a good race for him so we'll see how he gets on."

Mullins also saddles Grade 1 winner Brandy Love in the opening mares' beginners' chase (12.30 ) over 2m4f. The eight-year-old finished 11 lengths behind Harmonya Maker on her chase debut at Gowran Park when last seen in November, and Townend is hoping she has come on plenty for that outing.

He said: "Brandy Love was runner-up to Harmonya Maker on her first run over fences for us at Gowran earlier in the season. Again, a lot of ours were taking a run at the time. She jumped well on that occasion and we would be hoping she can build on that. This race looks a nice opportunity for her."

