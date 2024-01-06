'This is by far the best chance we’ve ever had' - quotes and analysis for the Sussex National

There has been a modest prize boost to the Sussex National, this card's feature in its pre-Premier racing days. It has attracted exactly the sort of field you would expect, with course specialists and horses from previous runnings all the way down the card.

It is a touch surprising to note that this is Tommie Beau's first run in the race. He has a fine record at Plumpton (3-5) and over extreme trips (4-6). It would be understandable to get excited about the first meeting of those two seemingly key ingredients. On top of that, he is on a National hat-trick after wins in the Durham and Southern editions. The latter was on testing ground, suggesting he will handle conditions here.

Tommie Beau is also the class angle in the race. Aside from Sidi Ismael , who remains with potential but has looked lifeless this season, he is giving away 8lb and more to the field. Next in is Rose Of Arcadia , who also has Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim to come off her back. On her form among her own sex, she has strong claims. But that does not always translate.

There are three other last-time-out winners in the race – Gold Clermont , Foxboro and Sporting Ace . None has incurred a big rise in the weights, in spite of some hefty winning margins. That tends to reflect some doubt about the worth of the form, doubts I would be inclined to share at least with a view to this race.

Eceparti is worth a look, having looked on the march back to his best before he flopped at Fakenham last time. The market did not speak so positively that day.

Dom Of Mary might be the sort who always flatters to deceive, but his form in a Premier handicap last time, not to mention how he shaped, make him of interest from a handicapping point of view.

It would be tempting to file Special Acceptance as an exposed sort who will find things harder still going back up in grade. That might be the correct reading, although you could argue his recent form is better than that.

He was second to Crosspark, who has boosted the form since, two runs back. Then last time ran into another well-treated sort, with some in-form horses and course specialists behind. He was second in this race off a higher mark three years ago and is typical of the kind of horse who runs well in this race.

'It would mean so much' - Irvine hoping Gold Clermont can deliver as Zoe Davison is remembered

Gold Clermont would be a poignant winner of the Sussex National on the day that Plumpton remembers her trainer Andy Irvine’s late wife Zoe Davison.

Irvine helped Davison build up her training business for 20 years not far from Plumpton in East Grinstead, before taking over the licence in 2021 after she died following a long battle with cancer.

The closing 2m handicap hurdle is named in Davison’s honour, before which Irvine will hope to have landed £35,000 marathon contest.

Sean Bowen comes in after scoring on Gold Clermont at Fakenham last time

“It’s been our target all season,” he said. “We finished third in it before with a horse called Frank N Fair and this is by far the best chance we’ve ever had.

“It would be so lovely to win this race, particularly with it being Zoe’s memorial raceday. It would mean so much. We’ve got a nice team for Sunday, probably five of my best horses in the yard. I’m so nervous it’s ridiculous. If I get a couple of winners it’d be amazing."

Gold Clermont beat Eceparti by 14 lengths at Fakenham last month and meets that rival on 3lb worse terms here.

“She did it superbly well last time,” said Irvine. “The ground is quite important for her, so all this rain we’ve had is a plus for her. Having a light weight in these conditions has got to be a plus as well.

“Tommie Beau has been a fine servant for Seamus Mullins. I watched him tough it out when he won that race at Sedgefield but he’s giving us 2st. He’s really going to have to be on his A game to do that.”

Seamus Mullins, trainer of Tommie Beau

I've kept him fresh. I'd be quite worried about a couple of horses at the bottom who might be well in — Gold Clermont and Eceparti — but we're top weight for a reason. He's on a career-high mark now he's won his last two and you're always there to be shot at at the top of the weights but I'd like to think he's at the top of his game. He has a live chance.

David Pipe, trainer of Sidi Ismael and Iceo Madrik

Sidi Ismael's been a little bit unlucky this season. He was going nicely in the Becher Chase and then made a mistake at Exeter, where Jack Tudor thought he'd gone lame and did the right thing pulling him up. This type of race suits him and on his best form he'd have an each-way chance. Iceo Madrik had a prep run over hurdles. He'll love the ground and he's what I put Jack on. Fergus Gillard has ridden Sidi Ismael and done well on him, so it worked.

Robert Walford, trainer of Foxboro

He's in really good form. I think maybe he had a very easy race at Exeter and this is far tougher. Plumpton is a very different course to Exeter and it might not suit him as well but we'll have a go.

David Bridgwater, trainer of Dom Of Mary

My only concern would be that the track is slightly on the tight side for him but the extra distance might level it out a bit. He's run all right at Plumpton before and he ran very well last time at Cheltenham, where he just got squeezed up. I've got the Welsh Grand National-winning jockey [Caoilin Quinn].

Chris Gordon, trainer of Blame The Game

He ran a blinder in this last year. The jockey was 3lb overweight at Cheltenham last time, so really he should have been on 113. He was beaten far enough and the handicapper didn't move him down a pound for that. He was beaten a neck off 110 last year, so he's up against it.

