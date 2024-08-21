Is Sea Just In Time ready to realise the tremendous potential she showed on her debut?

You might expect a Listed race over a mile and a half at York in August to have a good record in producing Group horses. That it does not has a lot to do with the sex restriction and the tendency of connections to cut and run once a filly has reached a certain level on the track.

The pre-race profile of winners of the Galtres Stakes suggests lightly raced types do well. The last ten winners averaged just 3.4 previous runs and the last two arrived here before they had a handicap mark.

The best form on offer in this race comes from handicaps. Satin was third in the Old Rowley Cup in October from a mark of 102. She has been late in starting back this season and you struggle to imagine this race is her main aim eight days on from her reappearance, but the booking of Ryan Moore is a positive.

Three-year-olds Fairy Glen and Sea Just In Time have classic profiles for this race, and it is a minor surprise that the market has so much distance between them. Sea Just In Time is still living off the massive impression she left on her debut when scooting home in a maiden at the Guineas meeting. She flopped in a Listed race on her following start and came out on top in a slowly run novice last time.

Fairy Glen actually beat the same horse, Beeley, as Sea Just In Time under similar conditions. She has since been third at this level, still looking a little inexperienced. She may not have the Group 1 potential Sea Just In Time hinted at when winning at Newmarket, but that is rarely a prerequisite in this race.

What they say

Rae Guest, trainer of Divina Grace

She won well in this company at Newmarket last time which means she has a 4lb penalty to carry, but she’s been in good form at home since. She enjoys fast ground and deserves to take her chance. If she can get further black type we’ll be delighted.

James Owen, trainer of Climate Friendly and Noisy Jazz

Climate Friendly finished fourth in the race last year and was badly in need of her run back the other day. We’re putting a visor on to help her concentrate. Noisy Jazz surprised me when winning on her debut over a mile at Newmarket but the race is working out. As a half-sister to Big Orange this trip should be right up her street.

David O'Meara, trainer of Dora Milaje

She ran well at Haydock in a Listed race over a mile last time. The mile-and-a-half trip is the question mark but she seems a progressive filly.

Karl Burke, trainer of Karmology

She ran very well when second in a Listed contest here last time. She's a good, improving filly who's stepping up in trip, but if she stays then she's got a good chance.

Ed Walker, trainer of Scenic

She was unlucky not to win in France last time and we're very much looking forward to the race.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Rabbah Racing, owners of Fairy Glen

She’s a progressive filly whose chances would be helped if they get a shower or two.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Nakheel

She’s chasing more black type in a race that should play to her strengths.

