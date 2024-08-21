QEII entry Elnajmm on an upward curve but can he defy a high draw?

A single-figure draw is considered handy in big-field mile handicaps at York as a bend quickly arrives after the first furlong. Early positioning is key, and stall 17 may be tough to negotiate for Tom Marquand aboard hot favourite Elnajmm .

This four-year-old is on a lovely trajectory. Comfortable handicap successes at Ascot and Newcastle have carried his mark into the mid-100s and William Haggas has even given him an entry in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

This test is the toughest in Elnajmm’s short career as he faces a host of high-class handicappers and course specialists. Blue For You , Cruyff Turn and La Trinidad are multiple winners on the Knavesmire, while the likes of Holloway Boy , Metal Merchant and New Image are standing dishes in this kind of race.

New Image would appear to be the first string among David O’Meara’s five-strong challenge. There was plenty to like about this progressive four-year-old’s Shergar Cup success 12 days ago as he found himself boxed in by the rail at a crucial stage before rattling home once switched wide. He is unexposed at a mile and is belatedly living up to his outstanding pedigree.

Oisin Murphy is handed the reins with stable jockey Danny Tudhope aboard the lower-drawn Blue For You, who landed this two seasons ago. He is in and out but reserves his best performances for York.

We must also consider an interesting three-year-old challenge. Thunder Run is owned by the race sponsors and shaped better than the result when turned over at short odds at Thirsk last time.

He is less exposed than Aragon Castle , although that horse has course form and deserves marking up for his recent Goodwood fifth. He likes to go forward but failed to bag a prominent early pitch after a poor break.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Holloway Boy and Thunder Run

Both are in very good form and we're delighted with them. They both have good chances, but if Holloway Boy runs the same as he did in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last time then he's got a solid shout.

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of La Trinidad

It's a bit of a shame that he's wrong at the weights because he's in as good a form as he's ever been. He's got strong course form but he's not got the best draw in the world [in stall 16]. He's in the form of his life and I hope he can catch them on the line when they're coming back to him.

David O'Meara, trainer of Blue For You, Bopedro, Theoryofeverything, New Image, Mirsky and Bennetot

New Image looks a progressive horse and has been in good form since winning for us at the Shergar Cup meeting, and he's run well at York before too. Blue For You won this two years ago and the track is like a second home for him, Danny [Tudhope] gets on well with him too. Bopedro ran okay behind New Image last time, but hasn't had the rub of the green and has a big one in him one day. Theoryofeverything won at Hamilton last time on slower ground and any rain will be a plus. Mirsky didn't run too badly at Haydock last time when riding him from the front didn't suit. A mile and a more patient ride should help his chances. Bennetot won for us at the Racing League recently and came from France last year, so we're still getting to know him.

Jack Channon, trainer of Metal Merchant

He's in great form and absolutely bouncing – he's probably in the best form I've had him in all year. He hasn't really put a foot wrong all season and is versatile, so the easy mile at York will be right up his street. It might be quick at York too, so we'll see what the ground is like.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Catch The Paddy

On his best form he can go well. He’s got course and distance form around here, he’s in good order and hopefully he can outrun his odds.

Ed Bethell, trainer of James McHenry

I hope he runs well and the ground looks like it could be good for him. He's been a model of consistency all season so fingers crossed he's all set for another good run.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

