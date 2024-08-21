'It’s big for us to have a horse who is favourite for a race like this' - Adrian Nicholls seeking memorable victory with Maw Lam

It is common for two or three horses to be at a major ratings advantage in two-year-old sales races and we are seeing that here. Maw Lam , An Outlaw’s Grace and Arizona Blaze tower above the opposition.

An Outlaw’s Grace is particularly interesting in light of Richard Hannon’s exceptional record in this race. The yard has won five of the last eight runnings with their first string and this colt is their only runner this season.

He failed to settle in the Vintage Stakes over 7f last time and will be more at home in this big-field 6f race with a strong pace virtually guaranteed.

Conversely, 6f asks a question of Maw Lam. This speed merchant failed to convince with her finishing effort on her sole attempt at the distance in the Duchess of Cambridge and could be up against it early on if continuing her habit of missing the break.

This is too good an opportunity to pass up for Maw Lam, though, and the same applies to Arizona Blaze. He brings Group 1 form to the table by dint of his Phoenix Stakes third 12 days ago, form which received a big boost with runner-up Whistlejacket landing the Prix Morny on Sunday. Babouche, who won the Phoenix, is now favourite for the Cheveley Park Stakes. There is nothing of that calibre for Arizona Blaze to overcome this time.

Given the competitiveness of racing at York, a 15 per cent strike-rate over the last five seasons is no mean feat from Andrew Balding. Nor is a £62.20 level-stakes profit in that timeframe. His filly Ghost Run stands out among those in the second rung of juveniles bidding to trouble the big three.

Ghost Run is a half-sister to Balding’s York specialist Nymphadora and would be a shoo-in for a handicap. The draw did her few favours in a good fillies’ handicap at Newmarket on her previous start and that form is red-hot with the third and sixth winning next time.

'There will be 21 others looking to spoil my party'

It’s a case of ‘no pressure’ for Maw Lam as she has a great chance of landing nearly £250,000 for Adrian Nicholls.

The daughter of Acclamation outran her odds of 50-1 at Royal Ascot in the Queen Mary Stakes when third to Leovanni before her creditable effort in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes last month.

The form of that Newmarket race has worked out as the third, Heavens Gate, won the Ballyhane Stakes on her next start and the sixth, Tales Of The Heart, was placed behind the subsequent Group 2 winner Simmering in the Princess Margaret Stakes.

Due to the conditions of the race, Maw Lam races off 8st 11lb while her nearest rivals in the market, Arizona Blaze and An Outlaw’s Grace, have 9st 9lb and 9st 5lb to carry respectively.

Maw Lam (left): form of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes working out well Credit: Edward Whitaker

“She’s coming into the race with good form and she’s favourite, but there will be 21 others looking to spoil my party,” Nicholls said. “Her form looks strong through the Queen Mary and I’m glad to have Hollie Doyle back on.”

He added: “It’s big for us to have a horse who is favourite for a race like this. I’m a very small yard, so to get a pot like this would be phenomenal. As my dad used to say, everyone will be trying for their lives at York.

“It’s hard to be bullish, but if she turns up in the same heart as she’s shown all season, she should give a bold account of herself.”

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Territorial Knight , Against The Wind , Jorge Alvares and American Style

Territorial Knight came out of Pontefract well and he’s been improving with each run this season. He won his last race impressively and this was the target straight after. Against The Wind took a nice step forward to win last time out at Newcastle and he seemed like he had matured mentally as he raced the correct way. He saw out the race well, so stepping up to six furlongs at York should be no trouble for him and he’s improved with every run. Jorge Alvares is rock solid. He has course-and-distance form from his first run and he is very straightforward. American Style just bumped into one again last time out. He’s been gelded since and he’s improved with every run, so hopefully he can put up a bold run.

Karl Burke, trainer of Our Mighty Mo and Cracking Man

They're both outsiders, so would have each-way chances at best. We're going there facing a tough task but they're in good form.

