Group 1 winner Emaraaty Ana aims to roll back the years in the Listed Rous Stakes - but is he favourite on name value alone?

Even when he was a Group 1 horse, Emaraaty Ana struggled at Ascot. His best form has come mostly at flatter tracks: Haydock, York and Keeneland.

Now seven and plainly on the downgrade, he runs in the Rous Stakes over five furlongs. He looks very much like the sort of horse who is favourite because of name recognition.

Then again, the second favourite is Korker . He is a significant talent who wins only when the race is presented to him, as it was in a strongly-run event at Beverley last time.

Pace collapses are hardly black swan events at Ascot, but Korker's price, like that of Emaraaty Ana, demands plenty of faith.

I will admit that there is a little bit of faith in fancying Nymphadora . I was keen on her in a Group 3 at Newbury two weeks ago, when she led and stayed on strongly at the finish yet was beaten by a neck. That is often a clue that a horse wants a slightly stiffer test.

Over five furlongs, Ascot is much more testing than Newbury. It is familiar ground for Nymphadora, too, as she was second in the Palace of Holyroodhouse over course and distance at Royal Ascot last year. The case is there for her being much shorter than the 5-1 on offer at the time of writing.

The weakness of the favourites also pushes forward a few of the outsiders. Chipstead was an autumn horse last year, and his fourth here two runs ago is more pertinent than the Portland, in which he was drawn on the wing.

Zudu Spirit is an interesting recruit from France for George Boughey. Her best form is way off the required standard, although she is unexposed as sprinters go and could improve for new connections.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Bamby to step forward

Eve Johnson Houghton last won the Rous Stakes in 2007 with Judd Street when it was run at Newmarket and she is back for more with Rage Of Bamby .

One of two three-year-olds in the race, Rage Of Bamby was only a neck shy of the reopposing Designer at York on her penultimate outing and is 6lb better off this time.

She was last seen finishing fifth behind Commanche Falls in the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York under Charlie Bishop, who retains the ride at Ascot.

The trainer said: “She's in great form and will love the going. The quick five furlongs at Ascot will suit her. She should go very close, I think.”

What they say

Jack Mitchell, rider of Chipstead

He’s a nice ride to pick up and likes Ascot, as he finished fourth there at the Shergar Cup. He has cheekpieces on for the first time and I’m looking forward to it.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Emaraaty Ana

He’s in great form at home, and it looks like he’s going to get the quick ground that he likes, which is not always the case at this time of year.

Clifford Lee, rider of Korker

It was nice for him to get his head in front at Beverley last time to give him a nice confidence boost for this. He’s versatile as regards the ground but the key thing with him is the stalls, as he can miss the break and finish off well, but that may suit this track.

Ed Walker, trainer of Rum Cocktail

She should do considerately better than last time at Ayr where she hated the soft ground.

Reporting by David Milnes

