'Conditions should suit him' - consistent Commanche Falls out to add another Group race to his impressive CV

The Bengough Stakes has a solid recent history of preparing horses for the British Champions Sprint, held over the same course and distance two weeks later, but the trend may not be relevant this year. Form considerations aside, only Garrus, Jumby and Vadream hold entries.

Garrus has the strongest chance of those three today. He shares the warm end of the betting with sprinters who spend the turf season running lots and mopping up prize-money, and Commanche Falls, Annaf and Juan Les Pins are all admirable moneyspinners.

While all three are better known for what they have done elsewhere, they are effective at Ascot. Each has been third in a big race here in the last 12 months: Commanche Falls in this, Annaf the King's Stand and Juan Les Pins the Wokingham.

For course expertise, none can match Dark Trooper, and although he has not yet run in a Group race he is right up there on recent winnings. For his last four wins, which include valuable and accordingly competitive events as part of the Sunday Series, Racing League and Shergar Cup, he has earned more than £85,000.

His last two victories have come over this course and distance, with neither getting near the bottom of him. In fact, on both occasions he has managed to go round the field and win. It is rare to do that even once on Ascot's straight course, where position is so often everything.

This race made sense as a next target as soon as Dark Trooper won here four weeks ago. He is peaking at the right time, whereas many among his opposition have been tested pretty relentlessly through the season. This year he does not even have to face horses who are being primed for a Group 1.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

In-form Commanche Falls bids to strike again

All eyes will be on the admirable Commanche Falls, winner of 12 of his 34 starts, including three of his last four.

The six-year-old, winner of two Stewards’ Cups, seems to be getting better with age, and was firmly on top at the finish when beating Juan Les Pins by three-quarters of a length in the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York last time.

Commanche Falls landed the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury in July and this represents another solid opportunity.

His trainer Michael Dods said: “He’s got his penalty to carry, but still seems in good form. He was third in the race last year on very soft ground if I remember correctly. Conditions should suit him better this time.”

Dods agrees with the market that Commanche Falls should be favourite, but added: “I think it’s essentially because he always turns up and runs his race. People know that.”

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

He’s in great form. He goes really well at Ascot and the ground should be perfect. He hated the ground at Doncaster last time – it really didn’t suit him.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Annaf and Juan Les Pins

Annaf is in good order after his win in the Portland. That’s obviously very good handicap form and the ground should be okay for him. Rossa [Ryan] rides him again and he should go well. I didn’t run Juan Les Pins at Ayr because of the ground. He’s in good form too and ran very well at York. Both have got really good chances but perhaps Annaf has the slightly better chance as he’s on the upgrade a bit more.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Vadream

She's in good order but this unseasonably dry autumn is really playing havoc with my plans for her. We planned the Sprint Cup at Haydock and then the Abbaye, but quick ground spoiled that. The ground is going to be beautiful at Ascot but she's a mudlark and it probably won't be soft enough for her. She needs a run though as I need to blow the cobwebs off before Champions Day. She loves Ascot and is ready to go so I expect her to run well, but I don't know if the ground will be soft enough for her to win.

Ed Walker, trainer of Dark Trooper

He takes a big step up in class but I wouldn't bet against him taking it in his stride. He's in flying form after completing a four-timer in handicaps and is extremely progressive.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Happy Romance

She didn’t disgrace herself in the Foret last week but will be more at home back down in grade and this could quite possibly be her last run. It would be great if she could go out with a bang. Her form is there for all to see. All I can say is that she came back from France in good form and has done very little at home since.

Reporting by Richard Birch

Saturday previews:

1.50 Ascot: Group 1 winner Emaraaty Ana aims to roll back the years in the Listed Rous Stakes - but is he favourite on name value alone?

2.45 Redcar: Forecast rain a concern as money-spinner Dragon Leader takes aim at another valuable juvenile contest

3.15 Newmarket: 'I can't see any reason why she won't go very well' - who fancies their Sun Chariot Stakes chances against hot favourite Inspiral?

3.35 Ascot: 'He's well in and put up an extraordinary performance last time' - key quotes and analysis for the Challenge Cup

Curragh: 'She's improved since Leopardstown' - leading 1,000 Guineas fancy Kitty Rose returns to action

US: 'I can't wait to get out there' - Live In The Dream edges towards the Breeders' Cup with Keeneland test

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.



