'I can't wait to get out there' - Live In The Dream edges towards the Breeders' Cup with Keeneland test

The dream continues at Keeneland for Adam West and Steve and Jolene De'Lemos as their Nunthorpe winner takes another step towards the Breeders' Cup with his first US start on Saturday.

Live In The Dream provided his trainer and owners with a breakthrough Group 1 success in August and now heads to Kentucky for the Woodford Stakes (8.40 ), in which he retains his partnership with Sean Kirrane.

West is not expecting another fairytale result but is hopeful the Grade 2 sprint will give his four-year-old vital experience ahead of the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on November 4.

"It's five and a half furlongs; we're not expecting him to do as well as he can, but it'll bring him on really nicely for the big race," West said.

"We've made our own bell and put that into practice, and he's responded really well to that. I'm not expecting him to have as raw gate speed against the Americans. I expect them to be better prepared for the first furlong than our horses in Europe, because we race in a different style, but I think with everything else put together, he should be able to lay it down to them."

He added: "I can't wait to get out there for the Breeders' Cup. We're just all super excited – the whole family, everyone here at the yard, the team – it's going to be amazing."

The Woodford Stakes precedes three Grade 1 races at Keeneland and among those hoping to strike at the top level is Charlie Appleby, who saddles Master Of The Seas in the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes (10.45 ).

Master Of The Seas: bids for more Grade 1 glory under James Doyle Credit: Steve Bardens

The five-year-old is odds-on to follow up his Woodbine Mile triumph three weeks ago against former Karl Burke inmate Indestructible , who landed the Craven Stakes in April and now makes his first start for Jorge Delgado.

James Doyle will pick up the ride on the Godolphin runner with William Buick engaged at Aqueduct, where he has Grade 1 targets of his own with Rebel's Romance in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (6.40 ).

Winner of last year's Breeders' Cup Turf, Rebel's Romance was less fortunate in his last run when clipping heels with a runner at Saratoga in July and unseating Richard Mullen.

The Breeders' Cup Turf second and third, Stone Age and War Like Goddess , both take on the five-year-old once more, with Stone Age now trained by Chad Brown after moving from Aidan O'Brien's yard in the summer.

Buick also partners the unbeaten colt Measured Time , a half-brother to Rebel's Romance, on his first international start in the Grade 3 Jockey Club Derby Invitational Stakes (9.22 ). The race was won last year by Nations Pride, who Buick rides at Woodbine on Sunday.

