Three things to note on Friday: trainer out to maintain perfect course record with sole runner on the card

Red-hot Tregoning

Marcus Tregoning is among the hotter trainers right now, with three winners from his last six runners. His local Goodwood has long been one of the best places to catch his runners and he has three runners at the track, notably Myna in a 1m2f handicap (6.05 ). He was beaten a short head on his handicap debut at Newbury last month, rallying well after being bumped by the winner.

Myna 18:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Perfect course record

I'm not sure it was something he particularly aimed at but Fergal O'Brien has somehow maintained a perfect record at Goodwood from his first three runners there. So you have to be interested in his only runner there, Global Esteem , who's been running well without winning over hurdles. The mile amateur jockeys' handicap (8.20 ) is his first Flat start since joining O'Brien in the autumn. Although he had a quiet 2023, he'd previously won three times from a rating of 81 but now gets to compete off 73. Jockey Tom Broughton had a 30 per cent record for O'Brien in the latest jumps season (11 from 37) and is one from two for the trainer in Flat races.

Global Esteem 20:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Mr Tom Broughton Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Surprise Chester rider

Racing Post columnist Patrick Mullins has become a frequent visitor to Britain in recent months but seeing his name on the card for the first at Chester is still a surprise. His total experience of British Flat racing amounts to six rides, four of them in the Amateurs' Derby at Epsom. He's also had a crack at Doncaster and Goodwood but this 7f amateur jockeys' handicap (1.40 ) round Chester's tight circuit asks a new question of the rider. Still, his mount, Red Mirage , knows how to win there and there's a promising precedent, as the winning jockey last year was another who was moonlighting from the jumps weighing room, Lucy Turner.

Red Mirage 13:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Read these next:

'It's something very different to what I'm used to' - Patrick Mullins set to ride at Chester for the first time



'I’m hoping it will be something decent to watch for a number of weeks and not just short term!' - racing gets ready for Euro 2024

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.