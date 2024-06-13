Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews

Three things to note on Friday: trainer out to maintain perfect course record with sole runner on the card

Red-hot Tregoning

Marcus Tregoning is among the hotter trainers right now, with three winners from his last six runners. His local Goodwood has long been one of the best places to catch his runners and he has three runners at the track, notably Myna in a 1m2f handicap (6.05). He was beaten a short head on his handicap debut at Newbury last month, rallying well after being bumped by the winner.

Silk
Myna18:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Perfect course record

I'm not sure it was something he particularly aimed at but Fergal O'Brien has somehow maintained a perfect record at Goodwood from his first three runners there. So you have to be interested in his only runner there, Global Esteem, who's been running well without winning over hurdles. The mile amateur jockeys' handicap (8.20) is his first Flat start since joining O'Brien in the autumn. Although he had a quiet 2023, he'd previously won three times from a rating of 81 but now gets to compete off 73. Jockey Tom Broughton had a 30 per cent record for O'Brien in the latest jumps season (11 from 37) and is one from two for the trainer in Flat races.

Silk
Global Esteem20:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Tom Broughton Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Surprise Chester rider

Racing Post columnist Patrick Mullins has become a frequent visitor to Britain in recent months but seeing his name on the card for the first at Chester is still a surprise. His total experience of British Flat racing amounts to six rides, four of them in the Amateurs' Derby at Epsom. He's also had a crack at Doncaster and Goodwood but this 7f amateur jockeys' handicap (1.40) round Chester's tight circuit asks a new question of the rider. Still, his mount, Red Mirage, knows how to win there and there's a promising precedent, as the winning jockey last year was another who was moonlighting from the jumps weighing room, Lucy Turner.

Silk
Red Mirage13:40 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Read these next:

'It's something very different to what I'm used to' - Patrick Mullins set to ride at Chester for the first time 

'I’m hoping it will be something decent to watch for a number of weeks and not just short term!' - racing gets ready for Euro 2024 

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months 

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Racing Writer of the Year

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers