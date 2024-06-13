'It's something very different to what I'm used to' - Patrick Mullins set to ride at Chester for the first time

Patrick Mullins is an eyecatching jockey booking at Chester on Friday when he will partner Red Mirage for his first ride on the Roodee.

Mullins, the most successful amateur rider in jump racing history, has ridden two winners on the Flat in Britain from six rides, all over a mile and a half or further. However, he will partner the John and Sean Quinn-trained six-year-old in the unknown territory of seven furlongs in the amateur jockeys' handicap (1.40 ).

Mullins has experience winning over the same trip in Ireland, with all four of his winners at Laytown's beach track coming over seven furlongs.

The 34-year-old has already been seen riding winners at Fontwell and Warwick over jumps this campaign, while he also scored at Ffos Las, Ludlow and Perth when his father Willie made a successful assault on the British jump trainers' championship last season. However, this is a much more unique test for the decorated amateur rider, whose mount will shoulder top weight of 11st 2lb.

"I've never ridden at Chester," he said. "Sean Quinn got in touch with me about a week ago and asked if I was interested in coming over and I thought an opportunity to ride at Chester over seven furlongs was too good to pass up. It's a light weight for me and something very different to what I'm used to. It's a very unique track."

Red Mirage is a course winner having landed a handicap in May 2022 when trained by Andrew Balding and warmed up for this assignment with a sixth-placed finish at Leicester ten days ago.

On the chances of Red Mirage, Mullins said: "The Quinns seem to like him and he had a good win at Catterick in April. I'm looking forward to it and he has a nice draw in stall four."

Read these next:



Three things to note on Friday: trainer out to maintain perfect course record with sole runner on the card

'The John Smith's Cup is very much the plan' - quotes and analysis for York's big-field £70,000 handicap

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.