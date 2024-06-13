'She wouldn't mind any rain' - Thunder Roll bids to again get the better of Sumiha in competitive Group 3 Munster Oaks

Cork hosts round three between the Dermot Weld-trained Sumiha and Thunder Roll from the Joseph O'Brien stable when the pair line up in the Group 3 Darley Munster Oaks.

The score is currently one each, Sumiha getting the better of Thunder Roll in a Curragh maiden last season before the latter, who will be well suited by any rain, gained revenge in the Listed Noblesse Stakes over course and distance in April.

Sumiha went on to finish runner-up to Candleford in the Orby Stakes at the Curragh three weeks ago, travelling powerfully before going down by a length and a quarter. The front two pulled nicely clear that day and the form looks solid, but Sumiha is 3lb worse off for her half-length beating by Thunder Roll in the Noblesse.

Greenfinch is an interesting contender for Aidan O'Brien as she ran with plenty of credit when fourth behind A Lilac Rolla over 7f in Group 3 company last time. It looked a strong race given the winner finished runner-up in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the third, Buttons, came fourth.

Ballydoyle saddled the last three-year-old winner of this race with Snow in 2020 and Greenfinch receives plenty of weight. It is a huge step up in trip which isn't guaranteed to suit, but she stuck to her task well last time on heavy ground and is worth taking a chance on.

Trevaunance has some solid form and shaped well when fourth in the Bronte Cup at York last month. She wasn't beaten far by Thunder Roll and Sumiha in the Noblesse and handles soft ground.

Scarlett O'Hara made an encouraging reappearance when fourth in the Orby, three and a half lengths behind Sumiha, but wouldn't want too much rain.

Nostringsattached is a lively outsider. She has been in excellent form this season, landing two handicaps in good style and the step up in trip could bring about another step forward.

Going update

Following 8mm of rain on Wednesday night the track is good, good to firm in places. There was rain on Thursday and there is the possibility of 4-6mm of rain on Friday prior to racing.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Thunder Roll and Derida

Thunder Roll won over course and distance last time out and has trained well since. Hopefully she can run well again now up to Group 3 class. She wouldn't be inconvenienced by any rain. Derida took a bit of time to come to hand this year but we think she's getting there now. She's going the right way and can hopefully step forward from her seasonal debut.

Andrew Kinirons, trainer of Nostringsattached

She's won her last two and we always thought she wanted a mile and a half, maybe even further. She has a stone to make up in the weights but she's in great form. The more rain we get the better as she's a big, strong mare. A big galloping track suits her as she won here two starts ago and I wouldn't be surprised if she can make the step up to Group company.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Trevaunance and Scarlett O'Hara

Trevaunance ran very good race at York and she's been in good form. Scarlett O'Hara ran well on her seasonal reappearance at the Curragh and we'd be very happy to get some more black type for her. I wouldn't like to see too much rain for either of them.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Greenfinch

She's in good form and this step up in trip might help her. She's had a little break since her run at Leopardstown and we've been happy with her since.

