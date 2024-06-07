Pace aplenty in ultra-competitive John of Gaunt - and this young improver should thrive for the test
Seven-furlong specialists are a rare breed, yet for the first time since 2015 the John of Gaunt Stakes has attracted a double-figure field. That implies a division in a healthy state, particularly considering the race's proximity to a winnable-looking Queen Anne over an extra furlong in ten days' time.
Jumby and Pogo are well established in this discipline and have benefited from the race's failure to regularly get the numbers in recent years. They have shared the past two John of Gaunts between them. Sister races like the Hungerford Stakes, Challenge Stakes and Criterion Stakes have also gone their way.
However, the assignment at hand is tougher than normal for these two seven-furlong regulars as they meet a variety of new challengers arriving from different parishes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inPreviews
- 1.50 Haydock: 'He's the best he's ever been' - confidence high behind Live In The Dream in race that promises to be fast and furious
- 2.25 Haydock: 'She goes there with a great chance' - can Divina Grace maintain her progressive profile?
- Dream conditions for last season's Nunthorpe winner - but can he deliver in the Listed Achilles?
- No Derby? No problem! Dawn to dusk horseracing offers something for every type of punter
- 'The course and distance is very much to his liking' - top jockey Kieran Shoemark joins our panel of experts
- 1.50 Haydock: 'He's the best he's ever been' - confidence high behind Live In The Dream in race that promises to be fast and furious
- 2.25 Haydock: 'She goes there with a great chance' - can Divina Grace maintain her progressive profile?
- Dream conditions for last season's Nunthorpe winner - but can he deliver in the Listed Achilles?
- No Derby? No problem! Dawn to dusk horseracing offers something for every type of punter
- 'The course and distance is very much to his liking' - top jockey Kieran Shoemark joins our panel of experts