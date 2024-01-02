'He looks ready for a step up in trip' - key quotes and analysis for competitive Kempton handicap

William Haggas is represented by the free-going filly Persian Blue , who is the likeliest pace angle. The Newmarket trainer is 17-90 (19 per cent) with his three-year-old runners on the all-weather at Kempton in the last five years and Tom Marquand gets back on board.

She may prove more amenable to restraint wearing a first-time tongue-tie, and the switch to a right-handed track should help her to improve on her handicap debut.

Connections of Cast No Shadow will hope for a lead from the likes of Persian Blue, as he is stepping up to 6f for the first time on his handicap debut for Hugo Palmer from a suitable draw. The longer his challenge is delayed the more potent his likely threat will become over a course and distance that is potentially ideal.

Billy Loughnane is 20-119 (17 per cent) when riding for George Boughey and Bulldog Drummond has a straightforward chance from 5lb higher than when getting off the mark over this 6f trip at Newcastle last month.

Engineer ran second over this course and distance on his third start in November and returns from a small break with plausible claims granted potential improvement on his handicap debut from a likeable draw for Clive Cox.

Mick Appleby's Ippotheos should appreciate the drop back to 6f, but Hollie Doyle's mount Gaiden is of potentially more interest racing over 6f on the all-weather for the first time. Her close third over 5f in Listed company at York in the spring can't be ignored in the context of this Class 4 handicap.

Kevin Philippart de Foy trained the only previous winner of this race in 2023, but his gelding Luas has plenty to prove on his handicap debut, and the draw hasn't been kind to Harry Eustace's representative Flag Carrier .

It's his first time in a handicap and he's a pleasing individual. We bumped into a nice horse last time but hopefully he can continue his consistent performances. He's from a quick family and he's shown a good level of form, so hopefully he can continue to build his profile.

He's in good form and should run well. He ran well at Wolverhampton first time out and hopefully he can build on that.

He seems in good form and he's run well at Kempton before. The Southwell form was franked at Newcastle on Monday and this is a good spot for him. The draw is the biggest concern; eight of eight is never ideal on the all-weather.



He's in good nick and looked ready for a step up in trip when he last ran, so hopefully that'll bring out a bit of improvement. We tried to make all last time, but the others quickened and he stayed on looking like another furlong would be to his advantage.

