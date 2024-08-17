'He hasn't run bad all year' - who comes out on top in this competitive £50,000 sprint handicap?

While Pontefract is famed for its finishing climb, even sprints at the track are often won before the turn into the short finishing straight. Getting out quickly and finding a prominent spot on the rail can often be decisive, at least when the ground is not testing.

Tom Eaves knew that when he rode Vantheman here last time. He bustled his mount out of stall one and while they did not have the pace to lead, the ground saved meant they were always in a position to assert once push came to shove.

Eaves and Vantheman team up again in this race. This time they will break from stall four, although there is unlikely to be the same competition for the lead. The other most likely leader, Curious Rover , will come from stall seven.

The main form threats to Vantheman are Dream Composer and American Affair . The slight niggle for both of those horses is whether the stiff nature of this track will suit. Dream Composer is getting faster if anything, he won the Dash at Epsom. American Affair's wins this season have been at Musselburgh and Thirsk, which are much speedier tracks.

Walbank , who was second in the Norfolk a couple of years ago, is another to note. He won at Meydan in January and shaped as though in need of the run at Goodwood on his British reappearance. Dark Vintage is similarly struggling to fulfil his potential. If he is to deliver, it remains likeliest to be over a stiff five furlongs such as this.

With York and its major sprint handicaps just around the corner, a modest-sized field for this £50,000 is no great surprise. It still has depth and good claims on being a strong form guide in the short to medium term. Yet on the day, the race may well be decided by that initial dash to the rail.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

James Evans, trainer of Dream Composer

He came out of his run in the Shergar Cup well. There were plenty of options for him, but this race looked a good opportunity and he seems well so we decided to roll the dice. The stiff, uphill finish suits him and Joe Leavy is back on board claiming 5lb, so I think he’ll run well.

Jim Goldie, trainer of American Affair

It’s a different course to where he’s been running well at this season, so that’s an unknown for him this time around. He’s up in the weights too, but he does seem in good form. He’s got a good jockey riding him and while he’s drawn widest of all, that might be a positive as it means he can get a clear run.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Vantheman

He’s a progressive three-year-old and hasn’t run a bad race all year. He won over this course and distance last time and goes there in good shape again.

Katie Scott, trainer of Curious Rover

We know it’s quite a big ask as we’re racing against horses who are better than us. He’s getting weight off a good few and he deserves to take his chance, so hopefully he’ll have an each-way shout.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Arecibo

He ran on Friday at Thirsk where he finished a good third. He seems in good order and has no problem running again quickly, so we thought we'd roll the dice and see how we go as he's run well at Pontefract in the past.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.