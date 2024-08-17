Can Mqse De Sevigne complete a remarkable 'double-double' and strengthen Arc claims in Prix Jean Romanet?

There will be more competitive runnings of the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet (1.33 ) in years to come but the 2024 running revolves almost exclusively around Mqse De Sevigne, who attempts the "double double" along with the Prix Rothschild for the second straight year.

Edouard de Rothschild's homebred daughter of Siyouni faces what looks on paper a straightforward task back at what has up until now been her optimum trip, while she has 5lb in hand on her nearest rival.

With the ground riding pretty fast for last Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois and the reappearance of Economics here on Thursday, there had been a slight concern that Andre Fabre would need to find an alternative spot for her ahead of her first try at 1m4f in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

But while a wet and windy Friday might not have made for the most convivial conditions on day one of the Arqana August Yearling Sale across the road, the racecourse benefitted from 7mm of rain, which was enough to take any potential sting out of proceedings.

"Obviously I was pleased to see the rain," said Fabre. "She's in good shape and this is the race we had decided on beforehand. The Arc remains the plan."

Alexis Pouchin has struck up a formidable partnership with Mqse De Sevigne and the pair bid for a fifth Group 1 victory together if, as her odds-on chance suggests, she confirms her superiority over four rivals.

American Sonja is one of two runners for Joseph O'Brien in the Prix Jean Romanet Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Joseph O'Brien seems to have hand-picked an excellent squad for this end of the Deauville summer meeting, with both Mojave River and Apples And Bananas obliging from just four starters in recent days.

American Sonja has enjoyed her previous visits to France, capturing both Group 3 and a Listed prizes at Longchamp, and she would appear at first sight the most solid choice to chase home Mqse De Sevigne.

"American Sonja is a very consistent filly and it would be great if she could get some Group 1 black type," said O'Brien. "Maxux is in good shape and a bit of rain would help her chances. Hopefully she can sneak a place."

On ratings Blue Rose Cen is the biggest danger to the favourite and although she finished last in the Rothschild, her trainer Maurizio Guarnieri was clear beforehand he was using the race to sharpen up last year's dual Classic winner, with this race as her major summer target.

"It was the first time she had run over a mile in a long time but the idea was to go to the Rothschild as a lead-up to this race," said Guarnieri. "She has worked in cheekpieces to aid her concentration and that went well so she will wear those for the first time.

"Obviously Mqse De Sevigne is a red-hot favourite but I’m hoping for a good performance."

Blue Rose Cen will be ridden by Cristian Demuro at Deauville on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker

The field is completed by Left Sea, who may not boast the most consistent profile among the runners but is capable of figuring in the race for second if finding herself on a going day.

Off the back of a confidence-boosting win at Clairefontaine, her owners supplemented her this week at a cost of €18,000 once it became clear the race had cut up.

"She already has major black type and we hope she can be in the first three," said Carlos Laffon-Parias. "The places are all up for grabs and it will be a case of which filly behind the favourite is in the best form. If you offered me third place now I’d take you up on it straight away."

With Maxime Guyon suspended, Ryan Moore has been called up for the ride.

Read these next:

'We're full of confidence' - Ascot form put to the test as Shareholder, Whistlejacket and Rashabar clash in red-hot Prix Morny

'She's well drawn' - can Adaay In Devon record a third Listed success of the season in Pontefract's feature race?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.