Gordon Elliott 'delighted' with Mighty Potter's work prior to Grade 1 clash with Appreciate It

Gordon Elliott is convinced Mighty Potter wasn't quite himself at Cheltenham and is hoping to see the talented novice chaser bounce back in this Grade 1 event.

Mighty Potter returns to the scene of his dazzling Drinmore triumph in December. It was over this course and distance he disposed of the more experienced Gaillard Du Mesnil and a repeat of that would make him very hard to beat.

Only three and a half weeks have passed since the Turners Novices' Chase and Elliott said Mighty Potter was not firing on all cylinders when he returned to Cullentra.

The trainer, who landed this prize with Realt Mor in 2013, said: "Mighty Potter just wasn't 100 per cent right after Cheltenham. He wasn't himself when he came home so we sorted out a few things and he definitely seems to be back to himself now.

"He has done two pieces of work since Cheltenham and I was delighted with both of them."

Elliott added: "If we waited for Punchestown we would have to go over two miles or three miles and I don't want to go three miles with him yet. This is his ideal trip at the moment and he likes the track so, fingers crossed, everything goes well. He seems to be in very good form at home."

With Jack Kennedy and Jordan Gainford out, and Davy Russell not returning until next week, it is Elliott's old ally Keith Donoghue who comes in for the ride.

Townend: 'I was disappointed I didn't beat Mighty Potter at Cheltenham'

Paul Townend was surprised Mighty Potter finished ahead of Appreciate It in the Turners and thinks he might be able to reverse that form here.

Appreciate It was sent off favourite for the Irish Arkle and was the choice of Townend there too, ahead of subsequent Arkle hero El Fabiolo, but he could finish only third.

The longer trip of the Turners was expected to bring out improvement but he failed to trouble Stage Star having briefly looked a threat approaching the final fence.

Paul Townend: rider of Appreciate It

Ladbrokes ambassador Townend is thinking of tweaking the tactics this time and hopes that will see an improved performance from the runaway winner of the 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Townend said: "He was just behind Mighty Potter at Cheltenham and he takes him on again. I was disappointed I didn't beat him at Cheltenham and I think I can improve past him here. When I went past him I didn't think he would get by me again, but he did. We'll probably change tactics a bit on Appreciate It this time."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Adamantly Chosen, Appreciate It, Authorized Art, Flame Bearer, James Du Berlais and Sir Gerhard

We have six runners but we still might have to play second fiddle to Mighty Potter. That said, I thought Appreciate It was a shade unlucky in the Turners at Cheltenham and he has a very good chance. If Sir Gerhard puts his jumping together here he has a definite chance. James Du Berlais is a course winner, and with Daryl [Jacob] back on board, he could run very well. Flame Bearer likes this track but would prefer softer ground. Adamantly Chosen would need rain to have a chance, while Authorized Art would need good ground to be seen at his best.

Noel Meade, trainer of Flanking Maneuver

He was possibly not 100 per cent at Naas last time and he's in better shape now. This looks a very hot race though.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Brides Hill

She put it all together last time and won very nicely at Thurles. This is a big step up in class but she seems in good form and hopefully will run well.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.