'Ashroe Diamond looks the best of ours' - Willie Mullins runs eight in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle

This was the scene for Honeysuckle's first Grade 1 win in 2019. She added a dozen more afterwards, including two Champion Hurdles, and now this race is named in her honour.

Whether there is another Honeysuckle lurking in this field is questionable, but it is a deep and good-quality field which brings together the 2-3-5-6 from the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

There were hard luck stories all over the place there behind You Wear It Well but nothing finished faster than Magical Zoe, who flew home for second after meeting trouble in running.

This extra distance looks sure to suit, but the same can be said of Halka Du Tabert, who also did all her best work late in the day at Cheltenham. There was only a head between the pair at the festival and there might not be much between them here either.

Ashroe Diamond is surely the one to beat, though. She has form tied in with the best of the boys, having been third to subsequent Supreme winner Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond and filled the same position behind Facile Vega in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Ashroe Diamond: winning at Aintree last season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Willie Mullins has won this race five times in the past decade and, of his massive team of eight here, surely Ashroe Diamond is the best of them. Paul Townend certainly seems to think so and probably has got the decision right.

'The extra half-mile will be a huge help to Princess Zoe'

Tony Mullins is convinced the step back up in trip will suit his Group 1 Flat winner Princess Zoe.

The 2020 Prix du Cadran winner was fifth behind You Wear It Well in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and has to reverse form with Magical Zoe and Halka Du Tabert, but Mullins thinks she might be able to do it over this longer distance.

Mullins said: "The extra half-mile will be a huge help but she doesn’t get the 5lb allowance off the Graded winners she had at Cheltenham. The winner made all at Cheltenham, so they didn’t seem to go a fast gallop, which wouldn’t have suited Princess Zoe. This looks like it will be a truly run race and I think she'll be able to travel more comfortably early on over this trip."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Ashroe Diamond, Eabha Grace, Got Glory, Hauturiere, Lot Of Joy, Night And Day, Nikini and Pink In The Park

Ashroe Diamond looks the best of ours. She likes this track, the trip will suit and she’ll handle the ground. Lot Of Joy disappointed badly at Cheltenham. We’re putting a hood on her and the nicer ground will be a big help. Conor McNamara won on Eabha Grace at Limerick last month and retains the ride here. She has her chance on ratings and the ground will suit. Hauturiere was second to Eabha Grace at Limerick but the rain probably won’t arrive in time for her. Got Glory had a lot of problems early in the season but is certainly one to look forward to next season. She lacks experience for a race like this. Night And Day missed Cheltenham due to a little setback. Nikini ran poorly at Cheltenham and we'll be delighted if she surprises us and goes close here. Pink In The Park is still a maiden over hurdles and lacks experience for this. The run should put her right for the new season.

Willie Mullins: runs eight horses in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Halka Du Tabert, Harmonya Maker and Shecouldbeanything

Halka Du Tabert ran a blinder at Cheltenham. She came home very strongly and you would imagine this sort of trip will be right up her street. Harmonya Maker has come down on her last couple of starts and hopefully will get a change of luck here. Shecouldbeanything ran a big race at Cheltenham and seems to be getting better with every start.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Magical Zoe

She ran a great race at Cheltenham and this was the logical place to come next. The trip should suit and she seems in good form. We're hoping for a good run.

