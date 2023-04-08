'I've always thought he's a lovely horse' - Elliott hoping American Mike can rediscover his spark

Willie Mullins has landed this Grade 2 novice hurdle for seven out of the last nine years and looks to have a strong hand again with both Hunters Yarn and Hercule Du Seuil set to represent Closutton.

Hunters Yarn was an impressive winner of a Listed hurdle at Navan back in February and was well fancied for the County Hurdle last month, going off 11-2, but he was unable to land a blow in that contest back in 12th. He didn’t seem to settle that day and he will need to relax early on if he is to get the better of this competitive field.

Hercule Du Seuil, who has had a break since pulling up in the Royal Bond in December, had previously beaten two promising horses in Imagine and Three Card Brag at Navan. That was an impressive performance, especially considering he went a strong pace from the front and showed a good attitude to repel the challengers late on.

His jumping was very slick there, but that fluency deserted him last time out. He could be a lively outsider if he bounces back to his previous form.

Nucky Johnson looks like a promising novice for Noel Meade, who last landed this contest back in 2011. He had Hunters Yarn behind him at Punchestown last November and followed that up with a powerful display at Naas where he beat the 122-rated Doyen Ta Win by five and half lengths.

Gordon Elliott saddles two interesting contenders in Amir Kabir and American Mike. The former hasn’t been seen since landing a Listowel novice hurdle back in September but seems to possess plenty of talent, while American Mike is on a bit of a retrieval mission after disappointing so far this season but can’t be ruled out given the class he showed in his bumper campaign.

Speaking of retrieval missions, Arctic Bresil and Joyeux Machin were both pulled up on their last starts in Britain in the Tolworth and the Challow, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if either of them bounced back having been given plenty of time to recover.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Hercule Du Seuil and Hunters Yarn

Hercule Du Seuil had some great early season form before disappointing in the Royal Bond here. He has a lot of ability but will need his A-game if he is to win. Hunters Yarn was thrown in at the deep end in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham but is back to novice company here. The conditions suit and we think he will go very close.

Willie Mullins: runs two in this race Credit: Patrick McCann

Gordon Elliott, trainer of American Mike and Amir Kabir

Things haven't worked out for American Mike this season, but hopefully we can get him back on the right road, starting here. I've always thought he's a lovely horse. Amir Kabir was very good earlier in the season and comes here fresh. He's nice.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Joyeux Machin

His form looked good before he was pulled up the last day. It was a pretty dismal performance at Newbury and basically a non-event. Sean [O'Keeffe] said he felt it was over going to the start. We will have to put a line through it, but we are very happy with him at home. We would want the ground to dry out and hopefully we will see a far better horse then.

Noel Meade, trainer of Nucky Johnson

This is a big step up in class, but he came out of Naas well. Drying ground would suit him and he’s in good form at the moment.

