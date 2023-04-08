'He has the experience and Paul has opted for him' - Parmenion the pick of Willie Mullins quartet

Willie Mullins landed this contest 12 months ago with Bronn and he looks to have another strong hand this year as he saddles four chances, with Leopardstown winner Parmenion likely to prove popular in the market.

The five-year-old was a good winner of a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown last month and looks to be a strong stayer at this sort of trip.

Mullins said: "Parmenion has picked up a lot of experience and the fact that Paul has opted for him is a tip in itself."

The Gunner Yeats and Nick Rockett were impressive in winning their last starts, particularly the former who cruised clear to win by 25 lengths at Thurles, while Ho My Lord defeated the Lorna Fowler-trained Banjaxed at Navan, whom he reopposes.

Ho My Lord struggled to land a blow at Cheltenham, but Mullins said: "He was unplaced in the Ballymore but we haven’t lost faith in him. His future might lie over fences, but he is one to keep an eye on.

"Nick Rockett won a maiden at Naas and needs to improve to get involved here. The Gunner Yeats won well at Thurles last time and the second has scored since. He needs a longer trip, but if there’s a fast pace he might come into it."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Doctor Bravo and Farren Glory

I was fancying Doctor Bravo to run a big race in the Supreme and in fairness he didn't run badly at all. He wasn't beaten far and it looked a strong running. This is a slight drop in class and it looks an open race. He's a good horse and hopefully he can run well. Farren Glory was working really nicely in the lead-up to winning his bumper at Navan. He's a lovely prospect for the future.

Doctor Bravo: dropping in class following his effort in the Supreme Credit: Patrick McCann

Stuart Crawford, trainer of Lily Du Berlais

Stepping up in trip will definitely suit her. Hopefully she will get valuable experience here and I think she could run well as she will enjoy this test much more than two miles at Naas the last day. A strongly run race would be ideal and she seems to stay very well, especially when you look at her runs in bumpers.

Denis Hogan, trainer of Thecompanysergeant

He’s in super form and this is a big step up for him, but I think he will give a good account of himself. I would hope he will improve from the last day and the step up in trip will suit. We were going to go for a handicap but we said we’d stick to novice company.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.