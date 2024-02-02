Galopin Des Champs or Fastorslow? Alan Sweetman assesses where the momentum lies in Irish Gold Cup clash

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Momentum is the keyword in weighing up the likely outcome of an intriguing rematch between last year's winner, Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs , and his two-time Punchestown nemesis Fastorslow in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

In Newtonian mechanics, momentum is measurable. In a sporting context, it's a matter of perception.

At Christmas, I tried to get to grips with the puzzle of Leopardstown's Savills Chase. In assessing the private rivalry between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow, I concluded that "momentum was with Fastorslow".