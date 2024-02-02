Racing Post logo
15:35 Leopardstown
premium

Galopin Des Champs or Fastorslow? Alan Sweetman assesses where the momentum lies in Irish Gold Cup clash

15:35 LeopardstownPaddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Yielding To Soft
Runners:4
Class:
Distance:3m ½f
ITV3

Momentum is the keyword in weighing up the likely outcome of an intriguing rematch between last year's winner, Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs, and his two-time Punchestown nemesis Fastorslow in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

In Newtonian mechanics, momentum is measurable. In a sporting context, it's a matter of perception.

At Christmas, I tried to get to grips with the puzzle of Leopardstown's Savills Chase. In assessing the private rivalry between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow, I concluded that "momentum was with Fastorslow".

Alan SweetmanFeatures writer

Published on 2 February 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 2 February 2024

