From the festival peaks to the flatlands as Frankie Dettori takes aim at a desert send-off to remember

We have scaled the peaks of the Cheltenham Festival after a journey of many months through the foothills and the higher reaches of that vast, imposing mountain range.

Looking down from the top, we can now observe Flat land stretching out in front of us almost as far as the eye can see. There is a spectacular desert oasis filled with many familiar faces. There is the home of the Irish Classics, you can also make out the Lincoln, the Guineas and, if you look hard enough, the likes of the Derby and even Royal Ascot.

It is hard to know if Frankie Dettori is looking that far ahead or if he is choosing to stay narrow with his focus. At the end of the year he will retire and that means this is the final time he will get to sample each of these great occasions of the Flat season.