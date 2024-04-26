Racing Post logo
Cracking the puzzle with David Carr's selections for all seven ITV4 races on Friday

David CarrReporter

David Carr with his advice for the races at Sandown and Perth on ITV4 on Friday . . . 

1.15 Sandown
bet365 Handicap, 5f

David's tip: Sports Coach

Progressed fast in novice events on the all-weather, winning the last two of his three starts, and seen as a Group race sprinter in the making by Karl Burke, whose three-year-olds are flying.

Sports Coach13:15 Sandown
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

1.30 Perth
AK Bets Best Price Every Runner Handicap Hurdle, 2m

David's tip: Well Planted

Narrowly beaten in a hot race here last September, has had a prep run on the Flat and will benefit considerably from any drying of the ground.

Well Planted13:30 Perth
Jky: Ben Smith (7lb)Tnr: R Mike Smith

1.50 Sandown
bet365 Esher Cup Handicap, 1m

David's tip: Cracking Gold

Any number of these are open to improvement, none more so than Cracking Gold, who narrowly failed to make it three from three at Kempton last time and will be suited by this step up in trip.

Cracking Gold13:50 Sandown
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

2.05 Perth
QuinnBet Highland National Handicap Chase, 3m6½f

David's tip: Prince Des Fichaux

The Eider Chase second will be spot on after a recent run at Kelso, is likely to benefit from a switch of headgear and should go very close again.

Prince Des Fichaux14:05 Perth
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Ewan Whillans

2.25 Sandown
bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, 1m2f

David's tip: Okeechobee

Each of these has questions to answer on the grounds of form, fitness or effectiveness at the trip so it could be worth chancing Okeechobee, who made an encouraging return from a long layoff at Kempton and may be poised to confirm youthful promise.

Okeechobee14:25 Sandown
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry Charlton

3.00 Sandown
bet365 Mile, 1m

David's tip: Nostrum

First time out is a good time to catch a colt who looked high class on his reappearance last season and could reward his trainer's infinite patience this season.

Nostrum15:00 Sandown
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.35 Sandown
bet365 Classic Trial, 1m2f

David's tip: War Rooms

Shaped as though in need of the experience and a stiffer test when third in a Doncaster Listed race over a mile on just his second outing and is likely to step up markedly here.

War Rooms15:35 Sandown
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Published on 26 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 26 April 2024

