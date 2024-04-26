Cracking the puzzle with David Carr's selections for all seven ITV4 races on Friday

David Carr with his advice for the races at Sandown and Perth on ITV4 on Friday . . .

1.15 Sandown

bet365 Handicap, 5f

David's tip: Sports Coach

Progressed fast in novice events on the all-weather, winning the last two of his three starts, and seen as a Group race sprinter in the making by Karl Burke, whose three-year-olds are flying.

Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

1.30 Perth

AK Bets Best Price Every Runner Handicap Hurdle, 2m

David's tip: Well Planted

Narrowly beaten in a hot race here last September, has had a prep run on the Flat and will benefit considerably from any drying of the ground.

Jky: Ben Smith (7lb) Tnr: R Mike Smith

1.50 Sandown

bet365 Esher Cup Handicap, 1m

David's tip: Cracking Gold

Any number of these are open to improvement, none more so than Cracking Gold, who narrowly failed to make it three from three at Kempton last time and will be suited by this step up in trip.

Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

2.05 Perth

QuinnBet Highland National Handicap Chase, 3m6½f

David's tip: Prince Des Fichaux

The Eider Chase second will be spot on after a recent run at Kelso, is likely to benefit from a switch of headgear and should go very close again.

Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Ewan Whillans

2.25 Sandown

bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, 1m2f

David's tip: Okeechobee

Each of these has questions to answer on the grounds of form, fitness or effectiveness at the trip so it could be worth chancing Okeechobee, who made an encouraging return from a long layoff at Kempton and may be poised to confirm youthful promise.

Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry Charlton

3.00 Sandown

bet365 Mile, 1m

David's tip: Nostrum

First time out is a good time to catch a colt who looked high class on his reappearance last season and could reward his trainer's infinite patience this season.

Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.35 Sandown

bet365 Classic Trial, 1m2f

David's tip: War Rooms

Shaped as though in need of the experience and a stiffer test when third in a Doncaster Listed race over a mile on just his second outing and is likely to step up markedly here.

Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

