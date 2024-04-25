Racing Postcast: Sandown, Leicester and Haydock tipping show with Matt Gardner and Graeme Rodway

David Jennings is joined by Matt Gardner, Graeme Rodway and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Sandown, Leicester and Haydock this weekend.

In the first part of the show the panel looks at the final day of the jumps season from Sandown which includes the Gold Cup and last year's winner Kitty's Light is back to defend his crown.

The second part of the show switches attention to the Flat at Leicester and Haydock. The panel looks at the races that will be live on ITV.

To finish, the team provides their weekend NAPs.

