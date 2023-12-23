Four key stats from all the meetings to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

The Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25 ) is the highlight of the weekend with old favourites Paisley Park and Champ clashing in the Ascot Grade 1. Haydock hosts its prestigious Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (1.30 ), while Newcastle and Lingfield also stage fixtures. Here is a key punting pointer for each fixture . . .

Ascot

Liam Harrison's victory aboard Titan Discovery at Ascot on Friday was the sixth winner he has ridden in 13 rides for Robbie Llewellyn this season. Harrison has the opportunity of enhancing that excellent 46 per cent strike-rate on the improving Top Cloud in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle (12.40 ), which opens the second day of the Berkshire venue's Christmas meeting.

The six-year-old has won three of his four starts since joining Llewellyn from Christ Grant and receives weight from all eight of his rivals. Although he is not fancied in the betting to defy a 6lb rise for his latest success at Taunton, that should not necessarily be enough to put you off, as a £1 stake on all of Harrison's rides for Llewellyn this term would have yielded a profit of £33.32.

Top Cloud 12:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

Haydock

Lucy Turner and Venetia Williams have a 50 per cent strike-rate when combining this season, most notably when landing the Becher Chase with 18-1 shot Chambard, and the pair team up for another major handicap on Saturday.

Lucy Turner and Chambard after winning the Becher Chase Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Turner, who rode her fourth winner from eight rides for Williams this term when helping Ottoline to a first success at Uttoxeter on Friday, partners Eleanor Bob in the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (1.30 ).

The nine-year-old made an encouraging return from a 626-day absence over course and distance last month and meets the winner, Famous Bridge, on 11lb better terms due to Turner's 5lb claim.

Williams saddled Pink Legend to Listed success for Eleanor Bob's owner-breeder Francis Mahon at Newbury on Wednesday, while Djelo provided her with a Grade 2 winner at Ascot on Friday. Eleanor Bob could continue a superb week for the trainer with a third victory over fences in the feature £50,000 contest.

Eleanor Bob 13:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Miss Lucy Turner (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

Lingfield

Hugo Palmer has struck with both of his nursery runners at Lingfield in 2023 and bids to maintain that 100 per cent record in the 1m2f contest (12.50 ) with It's Not Risky . The gelded son of Showcasing was well beaten on his handicap debut at Newmarket but improved from that fifth-placed effort to chase home an in-form rival at Wolverhampton last time.

Hugo Palmer: trainer of It's Not Risky Credit: Edward Whitaker

It's Not Risky was raised 2lb for finishing second, but given that the fourth, Palazzo Persico, won a 14-runner nursery on his next start, he has an excellent chance of going one better and improving Palmer's superb record in this sphere at this track. A £1 stake on both of the trainer's Lingfield nursery runners this season would have yielded a profit of £47.

It's Not Risky 12:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Newcastle

Henry Brooke has won on all but one of his five rides at Newcastle for Adrian Keatley this season and the pair can enhance that excellent 80 per cent strike-rate in the opening 2m1f novice hurdle (11.55 ).

Brooke rides Muzaffar , who makes his hurdling and stable debut after being bought for 21,000gns from Richard Fahey in October. The son of Almanzor reached a peak rating of 78 on the Flat and is an intriguing prospect now going jumping. Last month's Musselburgh winner The Kalooki Kid has to be respected under a penalty, but given that a £1 stake on all five of Brooke's mounts for Keatley at the Northumberland venue this term would have yielded a profit of £23.10, Muzaffar could be a serious threat to that likely favourite.

Muzaffar 11:55 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

