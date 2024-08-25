Four horses who will relish soft ground at Goodwood on Sunday - including a Victoria Cup winner returning from 470 days off

The going at Goodwood's Premier meeting on Sunday is soft after a deluge of rain prior and during Saturday's fixture at the track. Here we assess runners who will be suited by testing conditions on the ITV card. . .

2.25 Goodwood, William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap

Has been kept to soft or heavy ground for his last seven starts from which he has won twice and placed twice. Only two of his eight rivals today has won on soft ground and Magic Memories was a solid fourth in a more valuable race than this over course and distance on this terrain last time.

The runner-up from his last run, Holloway Boy, has placed in a couple more Class 2 handicaps and the sixth-placed Dual Identity was second in a 17-runner heritage handicap at York on Saturday.

Magic Memories 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

3.00 Goodwood, William Hill First Race Special Today Handicap

Rated 3lb lower than when successful on heavy ground at this track and trip in May but has encountered testing ground only once in five starts since. That was when he came fourth in a soft-ground 7f Haydock handicap when he was getting just 2lb from the winner English Oak, who went on to land the Buckingham Palace Stakes over the same trip and is now rated 18lb higher.

Baldomero will not be bumping into a subsequent Royal Ascot winner as well treated as that here and given that he has made the frame on all four of his starts on soft or heavy, he has to be respected. An eighth-placed finish in Windsor's Sprint Series Final on unsuitable good to firm ground was a respectable effort, with the strength of that race indicated by the winner, Elmonjed, following up in a 19-runner heritage handicap at York on Saturday.

Baldomero 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

3.35 Goodwood, William Hill Most Top Price Runners Handicap

Has not been seen since winning last year's Victoria Cup but that four-length victory in a 22-runner field came on soft ground. The six-year-old made a successful start over seven furlongs when striking at Newmarket on good to soft on his penultimate start and has conditions to suit if he can defy a 470-day absence.

Rebel Territory won a soft-ground 1m1f handicap at this track in July 2021 and has also finished runner-up on the same going description over a mile here. He can use that proven stamina to potentially extend his unbeaten record over seven furlongs to three.

Rebel Territory 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Amanda Perrett

4.10 Goodwood, City Of Chichester Selling Stakes

Has raced primarily on the all-weather but the four-year-old's sole start on soft yielded a two-and-a-half-length victory in a 1m2f handicap at Beverley last month. That 25-1 success came off the back of him finishing last of eight on good to firm on his turf debut.

Roger Henry has to concede weight all round here in selling company, but has placed on both of his starts since that Beverley win and his sire Galileo Gold won the St James's Palace Stakes on soft ground.

Roger Henry 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Gay Kelleway

