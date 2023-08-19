Expert analysis and trainer quotes as top-class fillies and mares battle it out in Prix Jean Romanet

Nashwa may be heading to York for next week's Juddmonte International, but this still looks a strong running of the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet, with three of the eight runners – Via Sistina, Above The Curve and Mqse De Sevigne – already having scored at Group 1 level, posting a rating that would have been good enough to win this race for each of the last ten years.

However, the recent history of this race is littered with defeats for fillies and mares with just such a profile. Coronet in 2019 was the only Romanet winner in the last decade to have struck at the highest level already, while the other 16 previous Group 1 winners were all beaten.

Via Sistina has proved herself top class since moving to George Boughey and is probably entitled to her place at the head of the market, albeit the form of her Pretty Polly Stakes win is only 2lb superior to Above The Curve's runaway success in the Prix Corrida on Racing Post Ratings.

Above The Curve stuck to her task admirably when only going down by half a length to Al Husn in the Nassau, and the long-striding daughter of American Pharoah has the best piece of form on really testing ground, going down by just three-quarters of a length to Place Du Carrousel in last season's Prix de l'Opera.

Above The Curve (left) and Ryan Moore battle for the lead with Al Husn in the Nassau Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Mqse De Sevigne was second in the Corrida but seemed to relish the test of a straight mile in the Prix Rothschild here three weeks ago. It could just be that Andre Fabre has found improvement in her as the season has progressed but this looks a deeper race.

One For Bobby has the sort of progressive profile that makes her a leading candidate, having won the same Vichy Group 3 as Grand Glory did before winning this in 2021.

Jessica Harrington must have had this race circled in her diary for Trevaunance since she landed a pair of Group races at this meeting in 2022 and, while Trevaunance has not won since the Prix de la Nonette a year and a day ago, double-figure quotes earlier in the week underestimate the chances of her enjoying a return to this particular stretch of Normandy.

Progressive Sistina in super shape

Via Sistina has been something of a revelation this year, scoring in both the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket and the Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh, where she had to survive a stewards' inquiry and subsequent appeal, though ultimately she won going away.

George Boughey attempted to strike while the iron was hot down in trip in the Falmouth Stakes but Via Sistina could not cope with a rejuvenated Nashwa.

Via Sistina and Jamie Spencer win the Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

"It was quite a quick back-up, two weeks from Ireland into Newmarket and I slightly regret running her over a mile," he said. "She hit the line strong in Ireland but it looked the right spot and the ground came right for her so we took our chance.

"She ran with credit over an inadequate trip but she's trained super and shipped over well. I was very happy with her on the track and the ground has come right for her. As long as she doesn't hear the ground rattle under her feet, she's grand."

What they say

Francis Graffard, trainer of Darkaniya

She has surprised me and the penny has only really dropped with her since she won a handicap in June. I have a doubt as to her abilities on the [testing] ground and it's a high-quality field, but she has every right to line up and if she can finish in the first three, that would be great.

Tony Fry, racing manager to Nurlan Bizakov, owner of Plesant Jane

I don't think the ground will be a problem and Fabrice [Chappet] has always said she needs a little bit of dig. She's a very big filly and I think she'll handle the surface so if we can get a place in a Group 1, it will be great for her prospects as a broodmare.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Above The Curve

She's in good form. It's a competitive race but she 'll like the ground and she's a consistent performer. She ran very well at Goodwood and a reproduction of that run would see her at least placed again.

Hughie Morrison: runs One For Bobby Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hughie Morrison, trainer of One For Bobby

We haven't done a lot with her since she won at Vichy. Christophe Soumillon was keen to ride her again. She missed the break at Newcastle and gave away five lengths while she got used to the surface. She was competitive but the effort of getting back into the race cost her late on.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Mqse De Sevigne

I was pleased with her win and she's in form so it's going to be interesting to try. She has nothing to lose.

Henk Grewe, trainer of Valpolicella

She likes fast ground and so it is not perfect for us. If she can get in the money I'll be very happy.

