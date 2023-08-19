River Tiber given green light for Morny mission but Aidan O'Brien says Coventry winner 'runs under a cloud'

There have been two significant developments in the 48 hours running up to what should be the two-year-old race of the season to date.

The first was the revelation Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber had missed a significant amount of work a fortnight before his most significant assignment to date.

Aidan O'Brien gave the green light for his participation after the colt came through an eve-of-race canter at Ballydoyle, but warned a below-par performance would not come as a surprise.

The second event that could have a crucial effect on the ultimate destination of the Sumbe Prix Morny was the three hours of torrential rain which lashed Deauville on Friday morning. The sun has been out in Normandy since, meaning the ground is likely to he cloying and tacky.

It is debatable whether the vagaries of the weather will bother Ramatuelle much, given the disdain the Christopher Head-trained daughter of Justify has shown for Group 3 and then Group 2 opposition.

River Tiber has a major question mark hanging over him going into Sunday's Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

The official handicappers in Britain, Ireland and France agree that Ramatuelle's Prix Robert Papin victory had exactly the same merit as River Tiber's Royal Ascot performance, meaning her 3lb sex allowance could prove the difference if neither has improved. Head describes Ramatuelle's pre-Morny work as 'tremendous'.

Of course, this was never a match race and there are plenty of others with persuasive claims. July Stakes winner Jasour looked a really speedy individual at Newmarket, so the rain may not have been welcome for his chances.

Vandeek coped with ease in the ground in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, although there were five non-runners that day so questions can be asked about the strength of the form.

Most difficult of all to assess is Valiant Force, who took the scalp of Elite Status in what many felt was a deep Norfolk Stakes at odds of 150-1, and who represents the same Adrian Murray/Amo Racing connection as last weekend's Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte.

Karl Burke felt that was not Elite Status's true running and he returned to the winner's enclosure over this course and distance three weeks ago at the expense of Sajir, who reopposes here.

O'Brien sounds River Tiber warning

River Tiber was backed as if defeat were out of the question at Ascot and showed terrific courage as well as acceleration to score in the Coventry.

Normal progress from that effort would give him a major say but Aidan O'Brien underlined that he has had anything but an ideal preparation.

"He missed ten days so he will run with a cloud over him," said O'Brien. "I wouldn't be surprised at all if he did get tired. We're taking a chance in running him back, but if he doesn't run now he won't run until the autumn. He came sounder quicker than we thought he would. That's why we're letting him take his chance.

"If he did run disappointingly, I wouldn't be surprised. He was lame for seven days, but he came back sound. He missed a lot of work, though."

Ramatuelle 'really the one'

Christopher Head already has one juvenile Group 1 to his name thanks to Blue Rose Cen's victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac, but Ramatuelle has shown both precocity and speed that puts her well ahead of where her stablemate was at this time last year.

"I've geared her preparation around this objective because the Morny is her most important race this year," said Head.

Ramatuelle: held in high esteem by Christopher Head Credit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND

"She's the first two-year-old we've had that can be competitive at this level at this time of the season. I'm pretty sure she is the one shot we have this year. Everything has gone well and her work has been tremendous ahead of each race. She is really the one that is capable of facing up to this kind of challenge."

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Elite Status

It's a very good renewal of the race but I'm sure ours is a very good horse. He won a Group 3 very comfortably last time. I don't think he ran anywhere near to his best at Ascot and we'll find out tomorrow because he takes on the horse that beat him. He's travelled over well.

Clive Cox, trainer of Jasour

He's travelled over well. He was pretty special in the July Stakes and he's pleased me since then. He's in excellent condition. I'm a little bit worried about the ground. I'm hoping that conditions keep drying.

Tom Pennington, racing manager to Amo Racing, owners of Thunder Blue and Valiant Force

Valiant Force has trained very well going into tomorrow, the team is very happy with him and if the ground dries out at all, that would be a help. Thunder Blue won very well at Goodwood earlier in the season and has probably been a bit unlucky since. He's not without his chance.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Sajir

I was pleased with his last run, when he lacked a bit of experience and condition. He's worked well since then and he deserves to take his chance.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Vandeek

They had a lot of rain in Deauville on Friday morning and when I walked the track on Saturday it was very soft. It will dry out in this weather a bit and it could get quite sticky. But he got through similar ground at Goodwood. He'll have to improve again to win it but he's done extremely well since Goodwood. He looks stronger and bigger, he's put more weight on and he looks fantastic. Hopefully he can progress but it's anther step up.

Tony Fry, racing manager to Nurlan Bizakov, owner of Sacred Angel

It's a tough task but to do what she did at Ascot and make all into a headwind, she must be tough. I think she'll put up a fair performance. The trainer believes she'll stay seven furlongs so the trip will be no issue and we don't have to worry about how the others want to race, she'll do her own thing.

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content