Jim Goldie unconcerned by drop in trip for in-form Be Proud in Sunday Series Sprint

Be Proud returns to Sandown as he bids to win the lucrative Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap again and trainer Jim Goldie believes he has bounced back to his best for another bold effort.

The seven-year-old landed this contest in 2021 in the first year the series took place, but finished eighth when bidding for back-to-back successes last year.

Having gone on an 18-race losing streak since winning at Newcastle in February 2022, he ended that drought with two victories at Doncaster last month, and has gone up 3lb in the weights for finishing second in a Sunday Series contest over 6f at Haydock last time. He is 1lb higher than when successful two years ago.

Goldie is also represented by last year's Portland winner Call Me Ginger , who bids to give 5lb claimer Amie Waugh a first victory since June.

"Be Proud has won there before and I'm not particularly bothered about him coming back in trip. Being in good form again is the main thing," Goldie said.

"The stiff five furlongs should suit Call Me Ginger. He didn't get any luck in running at Windsor so we're having another go, but he's probably not got the best of draws in stall 12."

Last year's winner Mokaatil also returns, but must bounce back from a disappointing run in a Racing League contest at Yarmouth last month.

Leading fancies Lil Guff and Get It have fared better in the Racing League when runner-up in separate contests this month. Lil Guff's joint-trainer Daniel Kubler hopes the three-day turnaround from her Windsor run on Thursday will not hinder her chances.

"It's a quick return and we won't know until halfway on how she's handled it, but she's in good form and we're very happy with her," he said.

"We hope the track dries out the going, but if she can repeat her run the other night then she should be in with a shout in a competitive race."

George Baker: runs Get It in this £40,000 handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Get It finished second at the Racing League's second fixture ten days ago and his trainer George Baker hopes he can land the £20,616 first prize, having won a lucrative local Grade 3 in Bahrain earlier this year.

"I was delighted with how it went at Chepstow, we just bumped into quite a well-handicapped horse," he said. "We could've done with a lower draw than stall 14 but the drier the ground gets the better. We go there full of hope and he'll be back out in Bahrain later this year chasing the riches in the desert."

Bonus hunters

A £100,000 bonus is up for grabs for Derry Lad and Blow Your Horn with victory required to land the pot offered for any three-time winner at the Sunday Series.

The Kevin Coleman-trained Derry Lad lines up in the 1m2f handicap (5.15 ) after recording victories at Hamilton and Pontefract. He could only finish third when attempting for his prize-winning third at Haydock at the start of the month.

Blow Your Horn recorded success at Beverley and Pontefract earlier in the season and will line up for Ian Williams in the 1m6f handicap (6.45 ), which closes the six-meeting series.

If both horses win, the bonus will be shared.

