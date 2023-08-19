'He should have a great chance' - Noel Meade double-handed in Royal Whip with Flat flagbearers

Helvic Dream and Layfayette have been flagbearers for Noel Meade's Flat team over the last few years and they are set to take each other on in the Group 3 Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes (4.05) at the Curragh.

The multiple Irish champion jumps trainer celebrated Group 1 glory thanks to Helvic Dream in the 2021 Tattersalls Gold Cup, but his inmate is winless since and needs to bounce back from a very tame effort at Gowran Park last month.

Layfayette is the choice of Irish champion jockey Colin Keane and he is the highest-rated runner in the race with a mark of 107. The form of his Listed win at Limerick in June was boosted on Friday night at Cork when the runner-up, Term Of Endearment, won a Group 3.

Meade said: "Layfayette might just have needed it a bit at Naas the other day. He missed a bit of time and I have a feeling he will come on for that run. I hope the [good to yielding] ground doesn't dry out for him too much and, if it doesn't, he looks to have a great chance. He's in great form and working very well, but the one concern I do have is that a few of mine have had dirty noses and have been giving the odd cough.

"Helvic Dream has been disappointing on his last few starts, and hopefully the ground doesn't dry out too much for him either."

Aidan O'Brien: bidding to improve recent good record in Royal Whip Credit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien has won two of the last three runnings of the Royal Whip, most recently last year with 2-9 shot Luxembourg, and it is noteworthy that he relies upon Unless from his list of entries.

She produced the best performance of her career when keeping the smart Azazat at bay in a Listed race over this course and distance seven days ago, so she comes here at the very top of her game.

O'Brien said: "Unless won nicely at the Curragh last Sunday. We obviously haven't done a whole lot with her since, but she's an improving filly and hopefully she can run well again."

The Group 3 Comer Group International St Leger Trial (4.35) is without its guest of honour as last year's Doncaster St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov was scratched on Friday.

Library was second in a Group 3 at Cork on Friday night, so we could be faced with a four-runner field, of which three of them are trained by Joseph O'Brien. Queen Alexandra Stakes winner Dawn Rising returns to action under Declan McDonogh, while Okita Soushi , who landed the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot, is partnered by Mikey Sheehy. Point King is the other stable representative.

The Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Irish EBF Curragh Stakes (3.30) sees Son Of Corballis and Alabama renew their rivalry after a thrilling tussle at Tipperary.

Just a neck separated them there and Aidan O'Brien reports Alabama to be in very good form ahead of the Listed sprint over the minimum trip.

He said: "Alabama is progressing nicely and has put two good runs back to back now. He's been in good form since Tipperary and has done well at home. Brighter is in good form too."

