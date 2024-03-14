Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
19:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
19:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Equine immortality awaits Galopin Des Champs as 100th anniversary of Gold Cup promises a race worthy of its great tradition

If it has been a Cheltenham Festival that has not quite matched the feverish enchantment that has become so synonymous with the event down through the decades, trust the Gold Cup to elevate proceedings to a suitably grand crescendo.

Jump racing's definitive championship race habitually transcends all that goes before it and the suspicion is it will do so again. On the 100th anniversary of its inauguration, 11 of the most decorated staying chasers on the planet will converge for a race that promises to do full justice to this landmark occasion.

In its long and glorious existence, the race has been adorned by exceptional horses who have had the resilience to return year after year to cement their legacy. In that context, as a test of temperament and fortitude as much as speed and athleticism, it has conferred truly heroic status on some.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard ForristalIreland editor

Published on 14 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 14 March 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers