Equine immortality awaits Galopin Des Champs as 100th anniversary of Gold Cup promises a race worthy of its great tradition
If it has been a Cheltenham Festival that has not quite matched the feverish enchantment that has become so synonymous with the event down through the decades, trust the Gold Cup to elevate proceedings to a suitably grand crescendo.
Jump racing's definitive championship race habitually transcends all that goes before it and the suspicion is it will do so again. On the 100th anniversary of its inauguration, 11 of the most decorated staying chasers on the planet will converge for a race that promises to do full justice to this landmark occasion.
In its long and glorious existence, the race has been adorned by exceptional horses who have had the resilience to return year after year to cement their legacy. In that context, as a test of temperament and fortitude as much as speed and athleticism, it has conferred truly heroic status on some.
Published on 14 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 14 March 2024
- 5.30 Cheltenham: 'We have a nice team for this' - Better Days Ahead leads Gordon Elliott's seven-strong squad in Martin Pipe
- 1.30 Cheltenham: Willie Mullins saddles more than half the field but which is the stable first string?
- 4.50 Cheltenham: Dinoblue has the stamp of a champion and sets a high bar in much-maligned Mares' Chase
- 4.10 Cheltenham: 'He's better and stronger now' - last year's runner-up Its On The Line bids to go one better in Hunter Chase
- 2.10 Cheltenham: can Dan Skelton land another County Hurdle? Key quotes for the big final day handicap
