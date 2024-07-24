Stunning Royal Ascot winner Bedtime Story ready to dazzle again in Leopardstown Group 3

Bedtime Story is a heavy odds-on favourite to preserve her unbeaten record in the Group 3 Jockey Club of Turkey Silver Flash Stakes after producing a display of dominance at Royal Ascot when landing the Chesham Stakes by nine and a half lengths.

After beating stablemate Giselle at Leopardstown in cosy fashion, the Frankel filly rocked up to the royal meeting as the well-backed 11-8 favourite and turned the race into a procession once she whizzed past the two-furlong pole as she pulled well clear of the chasing pack.

It seemed something out of the ordinary and the form took another boost when the third-placed Brian dotted up in a Newbury novice next time out.

She seems well poised to give Aidan O'Brien a third successive victory in the 7f event after Ylang Ylang and Never Ending Story landed the last two renewals.

He said: "Bedtime Story hasn't done a lot since Ascot but seems to be in good form. We were very happy with her at Ascot."

O'Brien also saddles Exactly , who showed a good attitude when running out gutsy winner of her maiden at the track earlier this month.

He added: "Exactly ran a nice race when winning at Leopardstown over seven furlongs and we think she'll improve when she goes further. We think the experience will do her good."

Unbeaten Ballydoyle colt in Group 3 mission

Bedtime Story should justify prohibitive odds in the fillies' contest but the Tyros Stakes (6.50) , also a Group 3, is more open as six promising colts take their chance.

Ballydoyle hold a strong hand again with Surpass , who is unbeaten in two starts at Tipperary on different types of ground. After scoring on his debut in soft conditions, he followed up in a conditions race when sprinting three lengths clear of Dakota Blue, who since ran to a good level when fourth behind The Lion In Winter in a strong looking Curragh maiden last weekend.

Swagman also represents O'Brien and he showed a good attitude to get off the mark at Naas last time where he beat the reopposing Mano Chicago from the Johnny Murtagh stable.

O'Brien said: "We were delighted with Surpass at Tipperary. He won on soft ground on his debut and it was better ground the last day. He's been in good form since. Swagman is a straightforward, honest horse who handles an ease in the ground."

Joseph O'Brien relies on Scorthy Champ , who won a maiden over course and distance in decisive fashion in May and renews rivalry with Hotazhell , who got within four lengths of him that day but endured a luckless run.

Hotazhell since landed a Curragh maiden last month in good style and seems an improving type who could be capable of reversing the form and putting in a bold bid for Jessica Harrington.

