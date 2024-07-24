Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

Even Sir Michael Stoute is getting involved as Racing League begins to gain a foothold in sport's consciousness

The jockeys line up before the start of last year's Racing League
The jockeys line up before the start of last year's Racing LeagueCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Racing League returns for a fourth year as a concept starting to find its personality and acceptance from within the sport and from fans, thanks to not being afraid to listen and adapt.

This year's changes aren't as drastic as in year two, when we went from 12 sponsored teams – such as Team talkSPORT and E-Toro Racing – to the regional format, but the tweaks all are designed to further strengthen the competition's identity which, according to chief executive Jeremy Wray, is as a fun, family-friendly summer holiday introduction to the sport in which decent horses run in competitive races for very good prize-money.

The involvement of 180 trainers – up from 42 in year one and a major bone of contention at the time – suggests, on the latter front at least, the organisers have been successful. Even Sir Michael Stoute has a runner at Yarmouth – a Racing League first.

