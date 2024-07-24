'He's been prepared for this for a while' - find out who has been lined up for Racing League feature

The highlight of the opening week of the Racing League sees a couple of unexposed, well-bred horses clash in a 1m2f handicap.

Believe In Stars , despite being a five-year-old, has made the racecourse only five times for Sir Michael Stoute. Having been gelded and off the track for 350 days, the son of Make Believe got the better of King Lear in a Goodwood novice in September, and there's no reason to think the runner-up can reverse form on 4lb worse terms.

Believe In Stars was just touched off in a slowly run affair on his handicap debut over further last month, but there's every chance he will be suited by a truly run race back in trip and Stoute is a dab hand with older horses, so the best is yet to come.

He may well have to show improvement to get the better of Midair , though, as Harry Charlton's runner is bred to be a lot better than a mark of 84.

A son of Frankel out of a Group 2-winning mare, the four-year-old has been a beaten favourite on his last four starts, but three of those came by a neck or less and over a mile, which may be slightly inadequate.

He relaxed a lot better when upped to this distance at Ascot in May, when he was repeatedly denied a clear run for much of the straight, and Sean Dylan Bowen's 3lb claim can only help matters.

The each-way value could lie with course-and-distance winner Mythical Guest , who made a progressive three-year-old pull out all of the stops last time and will benefit from going back up in trip.

Going update

The ground at Yarmouth is good to firm, good in places with a chance of showers on Thursday. Clerk of the course Richard Aldous said: "Some forecasters are saying we'll get showers, others that it'll be absolutely minimal. I'm not watering, we're on the easy side of good to firm, but if we don't get the rain it'll be nice fast summer ground."

What they say

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Believe In Stars

He's in very good shape and is working nicely. He was a bit of an eyecatcher at Windsor last time and we're very hopeful.

James Tate, trainer of Flying Frontier

The mile and a quarter, flat track and, hopefully fast ground, should be right up his street. He's primed for one of these and fingers crossed it's a nice race like this. If the rain doesn't hit Yarmouth he should have an excellent chance.

George Boughey, trainer of King Lear

He's been off the track a while. He was ready in the spring but the horses just weren't quite right. He's been prepared for this for a while and the gelding operation would've helped him. Ten furlongs on a flat track will suit, so he should have a good each-way chance.

Harry Charlton, trainer of Midair

He's snuck in at bottom weight as a three-year-old. He's managed to bump into some talented horses in maiden and novice races but his form looks good. The big field, strong pace will suit and he's been gelded. It's his first run back after a bit but he seems to be ready and working well.

