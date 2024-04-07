Cracking the puzzle with Maddy Playle's tips for Bath's Premier raceday

Maddy Playle provides her selections for Bath's Premier raceday . . .

1.58 Bath

Best Cleaning Group Handicap, 1m2f

Playle's pick: City Streak

Failed to fire at Doncaster when last seen when tacky ground was blamed, but is a winner on soft ground and shaped really well on several occasions in the summer. The form of his cosy Ascot success in July looks decent and he's only 4lb higher, while his trainer Andrew Balding has made a typically strong start to the campaign.

City Streak 13:58 Bath View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.33 Bath

Blackmore Building Contractors Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 1m

Playle's pick: Star Jasmine

Well-bred filly was purchased for 400,000gns as a yearling and has shown a decent level ability by finishing second on her first two starts at Newcastle. She rallied strongly when challenging between horses last time, which shows there is promise for more to come, and she had plenty of fillies with nice pedigrees behind her. She's by Churchill, whose progeny tends to be effective in testing conditions.

Star Jasmine 14:33 Bath View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

3.08 Bath

KG Flooring Bath Handicap, 5f

Playle's pick: Hedge Fund

Adaay In Devon, Equity Law and Hedge Fund all have strong claims in this trappy handicap but preference is for the latter. He showed plenty last season, including when runner-up on soft ground at Haydock, and ended his campaign with a respectable fourth in Listed company at Deauville. A gelding operation could bring out even more improvement and this track should suit his generous racing style.

Hedge Fund 15:08 Bath View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

3.43 Bath

Try The Racing App This Afternoon Handicap, 5f

Playle's pick: Rumstar

A devilishly tough sprint handicap as the majority of these decent sprinters ended last season in woeful form. Perhaps the answer will be last year's Commonwealth Cup fifth Rumstar, who has already proved his aptitude over this course and distance and was unfortunate to unseat at the start of last year's Stewards' Cup.

Rumstar 15:43 Bath View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Jonathan Portman

4.18 Bath

Enjoy The Racing App For Free Handicap, 1m

Playle's pick: Hot Fuss

A highly capable juvenile who finished fifth in the Chesham and fourth in the Acomb, Hot Fuss also has a record of a win and a second from two starts on soft ground, with the latter coming over this course and distance when a close second to a prospective Group horse in Dallas Star. He has strong claims off top weight.

Hot Fuss 16:18 Bath View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Tom Dascombe

4.53 Bath

Watch Races On The Racing App Handicap, 1m2f

Playle's pick: Big Bear Hug

Heavy ground specialist who showed improved form after a wind operation and in cheekpieces last season, which have been reapplied for this seasonal reappearance, and her only run here previously resulted in a decent third. This contest is bound to be competitive and she's on a relatively high mark, but another bold run looks likely.

Big Bear Hug 16:53 Bath View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Adam West

5.25 Bath

Download The Racing App Now Handicap, 5f

Playle's selection: Connie's Rose

Thornaby Pearl has a chance here but preference is for course regular Connie's Rose, who won here off 1lb lower in October (on heavy) and has previously won here off this mark too. The five-year-old is pretty trustworthy at this track and game in a finish, so ought to be on the premises again.

Connie's Rose 17:25 Bath View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Grace Harris

5.55 Bath

Download The Racing App Now Handicap, 5f

Playle's pick: Sugar Hill Babe

Some of these have little to recommend them but that's not the case for Sugar Hill Babe, who is one of two course-and-distance scorers in the field. She's 10lb higher than for that success last August, courtesy of some strong runs and a win at Newcastle, and she looks to have been found another winning opportunity by Lisa Williamson.

Sugar Hill Babe 17:55 Bath View Racecard Jky: Alex Jary (5lb) Tnr: Lisa Williamson

