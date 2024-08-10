Aidan O'Brien left to rely on Whistlejacket in Phoenix after Heavens Gate ruled out of Group 1

Ballydoyle filly Heavens Gate has been ruled out of a bid for Group 1 glory after being taken out of the Phoenix Stakes (4.35) on Saturday morning.

The daughter of Churchill received market support ahead of her run in the first juvenile Group 1 contest of the year, having been backed into 7-1 (from 15-2), but she was ruled out shortly before 10am after going off her feed.

A winner of two of her five starts, Heavens Gate was a length behind Fairy Godmother at Royal Ascot before filling the same third-place spot in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last month.

She returned to the winner's enclosure at Naas on Monday following her triumph in the Ballyhane Stakes but her absence from today's €350,000 contest leaves Aidan O'Brien to rely on the odds-on Whistlejacket , who has shortened into a best price of 4-5.

The chestnut brother to Little Big Bear, who won this race in 2022, seeks to add a third success to his name after scoring at the track in the Listed First Flier Stakes before an impressive win in the July Stakes.

Whistlejacket now faces just four rivals, with the unbeaten Babouche the next best in the betting at 5-2.

Conditions expected to quicken at Ascot before Shergar Cup opener

The Shergar Cup is expected to start on good to firm ground with the track set to quicken before the start of the popular team contest.

The annual event, in which 12 jockeys battle it out for glory in teams of four, will take place on a warm day at Ascot, where the going remained good, good to firm in places overnight but is likely to change before the opening sprint (1.35 ).

The track has seen little rain over the last week, with most of the 6.6 millimetres falling on Tuesday, resulting in watering taking place on Friday morning on both the straight and round course.

"We're currently good, good to firm in places but that may well change before racing to good to firm, good in places," said clerk of the course Chris Stickels at 8am.

"We're expecting a generally dry and warm day. Although there's a very slight risk of a shower later, it would only be less than a millimetre in the afternoon at most, so we may have a going change by the first race."

Shergar Cup: could be run on good to firm ground with a warm day forecast at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

This year's contest will feature an even split between female and male jockeys for the first time, with the Australian-based Rachel King, South African Rachel Venniker and Japanese rider Nanako Fujita making up the Rest of the World team alongside the Ladies team of Hayley Turner, Marie Velon and Joanna Mason.

Male jockeys make up the Europe team, consisting of captain Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, Jose-Luis Borrego and Alberto Sanna, as well as the Great Britain and Ireland team, which includes former Shergar Cup contenders Tadhg O'Shea and Seamie Heffernan, with the pair set to be joined by Billy Loughnane.

Alongside Ascot's six valuable races, ITV will also be showing action from Haydock, where conditions are good to firm, good in places ahead of the Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes (3.00 ). The field for the Group 3 contest was reduced to five due to the absence of regular top-level performer Lord North and the Richard Hughes-trained Bracken's Laugh.

ITV will also air the JenningsBet Sweet Solera Stakes (3.40 ) at Newmarket, which is headed by Godolphin filly Mountain Breeze .

Non-runners

Ascot

1.35 Apollo One (stiff)

Haydock

2.25 Twirling (going), Phoenix Passion (going)

3.00 Lord North (not eaten up), Bracken's Laugh (not eaten up)

3.35 King's Scholar (going)

6.25 Lowton (going), Persuasion (going)

Newmarket

1.55 Fool Again (coughing), Gulya (blood analysis not normal), 10 Suhub (infection)

2.30 Ardeur (lame), Defence Missile (going)

4.50 The Thunderer (going)

Updated at 10am

