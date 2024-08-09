'He ticks a lot of boxes and it looks like the perfect race' - key quotes for every Shergar Cup race at Ascot

The Shergar Cup takes place at Ascot on Saturday and we have trainer quotes for all six races on the card . . .

Saturday: 1.35 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash | 5f | 3yo+ | ITV4/SKY

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of Jordan Electrics

If he continues to progress, he should have a good chance. A lot will depend on which way the wind is blowing because if there's a headwind, he'll probably struggle on a stiff track like that. He's obviously in good form and he's a straightforward ride. We'll let him find his own feet and he should come up the hill well.

Rod Millman, trainer of Adaay In Devon

She's a quiet ride and a very game filly. She's in very good form and she should run well. I've seen she comes out second lowest on Racing Post Ratings, but the form of her last run was boosted when the winner [Flora Of Bermuda] ran well in a Group 1 in France [Prix Maurice de Gheest].

James Evans, trainer of Dream Composer

He seems well and was third in the race last year. He misfired a bit in the Stewards' Cup last Saturday when he was intimidated out of it. He was drawn on the wrong side, so we're putting a line through it. He likes Ascot and is drawn on the right side, so we hope he can bounce back.

Michael Herrington, trainer of Badri

He's new to me and he ran a nice race on his first start for us when second at Hamilton to an in-form sprinter in Jordan Electrics. Ascot is his favourite track and he's a horse who needs to hit the hill running. I'm happy with him; he seems in good form and he should have a live chance.

Ian Williams, trainer of Night On Earth

He didn't enjoy the track at Brighton last time and this is still very competitive, so he'll need to be at his best.

Saturday: 2.10 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers | 2m | 4yo+ | ITV4/SKY

What they say

Ian Williams, trainer of Sheradann , Zealandia and The Grand Visir

Sheradann ran a nice race at Goodwood and it doesn't appear this race will come too quick for him. He'd be one of our better chances at the meeting. Zealandia would appreciate a little bit of rain, but he's not in bad shape, although it looks a very competitive race. The Grand Visir loves Ascot and loves to go a gallop. He'd probably appreciate some cut in the ground, but his mark is easing to a level where he's competitive. We're hoping for a nice run but he may struggle to trouble the front order.



Charlie Johnston, trainer of Struth

He's trying the trip for the first time. He's been a little bit disappointing this year and hasn't gone on as expected. He's got some good form at a mile and six and if the step up in trip sparks him back to life, he's reasonably well handicapped on his best form.

David Simcock, trainer of Tides Of War

He's in good form. He ran in a race that didn't suit him at Goodwood as there was no pace. He likes fast ground and we felt that because he didn't have a hard race last week, we'd take our chance here. I don't think the step up in trip will be a problem.

Saturday: 2.45 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge | 1m4f | 4yo+ | ITV4/SKY

What they say

Ian Williams, trainer of Alfred Boucher , Dream Harder and Dancing In Paris

Alfred Boucher is back after a long absence and it's been tough finding the right race for him. He's got a huge layoff to overcome and he will probably be short of his best on his first run in such a long time. Dream Harder struggled in the very heavy going at Chepstow on Thursday and his chance will be determined by how well he came out of that run. Dancing In Paris has run well in his last two runs, but he's just been too keen. The drop back in trip will suit.

William Haggas, trainer of Truthful

She should run a nice race. She was never in it on her comeback last time, but it has done her good. She's bounced forward from it.

Alan King, trainer of Insanity

He ran very well last time over the course and distance and seems in good order. His draw is fine [stall one] and he has a good pilot [Rachel King] as well.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Cracksking

He's in good form, I think the track should really suit him and I'm sure Tadhg [O'Shea] will ride him really well. He's been running on the all-weather and we're having a look at the turf again. He had some good form on it from earlier in the season.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Loyal Touch

He probably found a mile and a quarter on fast ground a bit too sharp for him at Goodwood, so this test should suit him a bit better. He's a solid, honest horse.

Saturday: 3.20 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint | 6f | 3yo | ITV4/SKY



What they say

Owen Burrows, trainer of Jarraaf

We’ve been pleased with him since he won there. He ticks a lot of boxes and it looks like the perfect race for him. The ground should be fine and we’re lucky to get Billy [Loughnane] as well. He has the course form and it looks a nice opportunity to progress forward.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Thunder Blue

He did well at Wolverhampton. I think this sort of track is more suitable to him. You could argue it’s a strong race, but he’s not a horse who we’ve got to the bottom of yet and 88 is a workable mark for him.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Daring Legend

He’s in good form and hopefully he goes there with a decent chance. The quick ground will suit him and he should go well.

Saturday: 3.55 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic | 1m4f | 3yo | ITV4/SKY

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Sam Hawkens and Solomon

Sam Hawkens is new to us and this is probably about right for him. He's a nice horse and we're just learning about him. He ran some solid races before he came. Solomon won the other day and is running penalty-free. He's drawn on the outside, which isn't helpful, so he'll have to wait a bit. He's bound to go up a bit for that win, so technically he'll be a bit well in, and he should run well.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Champagne Prince

I’m looking forward to running him over a mile and a half, and he’s in good order. Hopefully, he can give Rachel [Venniker] a good ride. We have a good draw in three and everything is good with him.

Ian Williams, trainer of Whathappensinvegas

He was caught in a messy race at Sandown last time but he’s capable of far better than that. This is a competitive race and he’ll be seen doing his best work at the finish I hope.

David Simcock, trainer of Old Saxony

We looked at the race, but it might be a tough ask on his handicap debut. He'll be better suited to the fast ground than what he got at Chepstow in May and hopefully we'll see where we are with his mark.

Saturday: 4.30 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile | 1m | 4yo+ | ITV4/SKY



What they say

Michael Bell, trainer of Carrytheone

He’s arrived at Ascot and he’ll take his chance. For the money, it’s not the deepest field and he’s eaten up and jogged up fine since Chepstow, so we’re going to let him go for it.

Ian Williams, trainer of Yantarni and Silent Film

Yantarni ran three great races before getting in behind on his Racing League start. He’s fairly handicapped on what he’s done in those wins and a step up in trip should seek out a little more improvement. Silent Film has run considerably better in his last two races than his position suggests, but he still has to get it all together. In a smaller field with Seamie [Heffernan, jockey] on board, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go well.

David Simcock, trainer of Bless Him

It's his last season racing, but a tighter field will help him. He's not quite as good on the round course, but he's dropping to a mark now where he'll be very competitive very soon.

Read these next:

How does the Shergar Cup work? Everything you need to know ahead of Ascot's unique fixture



Keith Melrose runs his eye over the trainers and jockeys to follow in the Shergar Cup - and a horse that may be underestimated

Meet the teams: we profile the 12 riders taking part in Saturday's Shergar Cup

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.