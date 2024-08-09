'He's got a good record at the track and I'm very happy' - key quotes and analysis for the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster

William Haggas has a good recent record in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes, winning two of the last five runnings, and he is double-handed with Al Mubhir and Mujtaba, the latter bidding to give Shadwell a third victory on the spin.

Mujtaba has a bit to find on ratings and the same goes for Al Mubhir, who arrives on the back of a career-best Listed success at Sandown, a race that has taken a few knocks since from a form perspective.

Anmaat, the 2022 winner, is another Shadwell runner. He’s making his belated return having not been seen since a breakthrough Group 1 success in last season’s Prix d’Ispahan. The six-year-old escapes a penalty for that win 439 days ago but the bookies have taken no chances, installing him the short-priced favourite.

Sir Michael Stoute bids for a record fourth victory in this race with Regal Reality, who has failed to hit top gear this season. The son of Intello is capable at this level but his recent trait of missing the break and racing in the rear could be against him in a race that lacks pace.

Lord North is not the force of old but a marked drop in class could see him get competitive again. A close third in a Group 2 at Sandown over an insufficient mile early this term suggests there’s still enough ability to be a force at this level.

The sole three-year-old in the field, Bracken’s Laugh, is far less exposed than his rivals and has had wind surgery since he was last seen finishing a below-par fifth at Royal Ascot.

Certain Lad is the potential pace angle in this field but he’s been a non-runner for his last five engagements when the going has been good to firm, and with just 1mm of rain expected on Friday and a dry forecast on Saturday, conditions may not be in his favour.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

William Haggas, trainer of Al Mubhir and Mujtaba

Al Mubhir is in good form and I'm very happy with him. He's a lovely horse and he ran well over a mile and a quarter last time. I think he's on the up and could just do with a drop of rain. Mujtaba needs some rain as well. He hasn't been as good this year as he was last year, but he's in very good form.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Anmaat

I've been pleased with him. We had an away day to Kempton with him last week and Jim [Crowley] rode him and was very pleased. He's another year older and he needed a run last year before hitting peak form, but he won this race a couple of years ago and we need to start him. Whatever he does I'm sure he'll take a nice step forward.

Jack Channon, trainer of Certain Lad

It's the first year we've been coming into the season without him having a setback and he's had a great campaign. I was very happy with his win last time and he seems to be in the same form. He's got a good record at Haydock and goes there with a good chance.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Bracken's Laugh

He might not run if the ground is a bit quick. This looks the perfect race for him, but he's had a break since Ascot and I don't mind waiting another couple of weeks. He only got beat four lengths at Ascot and he's had a little job on his wind to help him.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

