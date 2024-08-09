Babouche could prove the value against Whistlejacket as big two face off in Phoenix Stakes

Babouche put in a hugely stylish display when careering away by five lengths in a Cork maiden in June, and proved she is well equipped to get down and dirty when showing a tremendous attitude to fend off Camille Pissarro in the closing stages of the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes at this track last month.

However, the Kodiac filly has a formidable contender to overcome in Whistlejacket if she is to preserve her unbeaten record.

He stormed three and three-quarter lengths clear of the reopposing Arizona Blaze on his second start at the Curragh over 5f on soft ground before finishing fourth in the Norfolk Stakes.

He returned to winning ways when upped to 6f at Newmarket in the Group 2 July Stakes last time, powering clear of Billboard Star despite hanging late on. The step up in trip seemed to bring about improvement and he looks potentially top class. It will take a big performance to beat him.

Babouche still looked a shade green under pressure last time, which is understandable given it was her second start, so there could easily be more to come. It is not easy to split them but the market much prefers Whistlejacket, so the Ger Lyons-trained filly seems the value option.

A couple have definite claims of putting it up to the big two, most notably the Adrian Murray-trained Arizona Blaze. He is bidding to emulate stablemate Bucanero Fuerte, who landed last year's race in emphatic style.

Arizona Blaze: represents last year's winning trainer Adrian Murray Credit: Patrick McCann

He's been consistent in five starts, landing a Group 3 over course and distance in May before finishing third in the Norfolk, a short head in front of Whistlejacket. He was then beaten four lengths into third by Henri Matisse in the Railway Stakes.

Heavens Gate is reappearing quickly after landing the lucrative Ballyhane Stakes at Naas on Monday. She showed an admirable attitude to beat Fiery Lucy by one and a quarter lengths and seemed to enjoyed the ease in the ground. She is a strong stayer over this trip.

The Richard Fahey-trained Shadow Army represents the British challenge. He was a close second in Group 2 company at Chantilly last month, but he will need a significant step forward to go one better here.

Rudi's Apple earned a shot at this grade when landing a nursery over course and distance last month in authoritative fashion off a mark of 90. He is improving with each start and is no forlorn hope.

Whistlejacket out to emulate brother

Little Big Bear put in a memorable performance in the Phoenix Stakes two years ago when routing the field by seven lengths and his brother Whistlejacket will be popular with punters as he bids to emulate his sibling's exploits.

Ballydoyle have landed the event eight times between 2008 and 2017 and trainer Aidan O'Brien is going for an incredible 18th victory in the race. He also saddles Heavens Gate.

Whistlejacket: impressive winner of the July Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

O'Brien said: "Whistlejacket is in good form and we're happy with him since Newmarket. He won nicely that day and everything has gone well with him since.

"Heavens Gate came out of Naas very well and took it like she had no race. She's a very straightforward filly."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Rudi's Apple

He's in good shape. On ratings he has a bit to find with the principals but he's entitled to be competitive. He's progressive.

Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Shadow Army

He’s been a slow learner but has got better with every race. He’s a bit of a stargazer and doesn’t always travel that well early in his races, so the cheekpieces are there to help him with that – he worked well in them the other day. It’s a step up in class but we think the stiff finish will help him.

Ger Lyons, trainer of Babouche

If she finishes in the first three we'll be delighted. We can then decide whether we stay at the trip for the Cheveley Park or go to the Moyglare or something like that. I've always liked her, and if you like them you can't be afraid to get beat. I'm happy with her. She has a great head and mind on her.

